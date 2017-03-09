Latest news headlines-March 9 2017 Lecturers willing to resume duty on 14.8bn deal

Lecturers willing to resume duty on Sh14.8bn deal

Lecturers are willing to report back to work if the Inter Public Universities Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF) agrees to use Sh4.8 billion provided by National Assembly through supplementary budget to enhance their salaries as opposed to settling pension arrears.

Universities Academic Staff Union’s (UASU) trustee George Osanjo has said that if added to the initial offer of Sh10 billion, the dons will be willing to resume duty.

“The position of the union has been that this Sh4.8 billion should be added to the initial Sh10 billion so that we have Sh14.8 billion to be distributed among university workers. This will be able to settle the current crisis,” he told Capital FM News on Thursday.

Osanjo accused the council of attempting to use the strike by the lecturers to obtain money fraudulently to pay pension arrears for some public universities which have been lagging behind in remittance of pension deductions.

Wamathai to run as Nyeri Governor in August polls

Governor Samuel Wamathai says he will vie for the Nyeri gubernatorial seat during the August General Election.

Wamathai who indicated that he will run on a Jubilee ticket was expected to present his papers to the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani on Thursday to try and secure the party nomination.

He stated that he will be seeking to complete the development agenda started by his predecessor, the late Nderitu Gachagua.

“This is the continuation of former Governor Nderitu Gachagua’s work and we have committed ourselves in completing the programs,” he said.

“In line with this, I will be going to Nairobi this morning to present my nomination papers to defend the seat of Governor of Nyeri County,” he stated.

Wamathai also retained all the six County Executive Committee (CEC) members who were working under Gachagua.

Alarm raised over increasing drug abuse in schools

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised an alarm over the increasing rate of drug and substance abuse in schools with a new report showing students now begin use of alcohol, khat and tobacco at the age of 14.

They then graduate to hard drugs like cocaine and bhang a year later according to the report released by the drug watchdog agency.

And it warned the country could be fast raising a generation of drug abusers in schools if the signs are not taken seriously.

“The results portray a shocking outlook of our education system as the numbers are just a representation of students from 10 regions. What would we witness if we extended the survey to the entire country? NACADA chairman Julius Githiria posed.

Some 3908 students across the country with 77 schools randomly selected across 10 counties featured in the survey. 60 percent of respondents were male while 40 percent were female.

The survey comes in the wake of a major crackdown on drug sale and use by the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration especially in the Coast region where its misuse is prevalent.