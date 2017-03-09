Nairobi cannot be managed by ‘cougars’ and ‘Ben 10s’, Kidero declares

Kidero says the seat is not up for grab as it is firmly under his control.

Jubilee party has lined up at least six candidates to unseat the incumbent Kidero.

The governor admitted not have delivered according to his expectations and pleaded with the city residents to accord him a second term to finish his projects.

He said the contestants for the gubernatorial race pose no challenge to his re-election bid as there were non-starters.

The city boss said he was prepared to face all his challengers promising to floor them on account of his track record.

The governor said anyone aspiring to be a head of a capital city must have global knowledge.

The battle for the control of the city politics yesterday took a new twist after Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero took a swipe at his opponents in the August 8th polls terming them ‘cougars’ and ‘Ben 10s’.

In out what may turn to be highest stakes for both Jubilee party and opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA), Kidero says the seat is not up for grab as it is firmly under his control.

Jubilee party has lined up at least six candidates to unseat the incumbent Kidero.

READ MORE: Kidero: I’m ready to change my name to Kariuki if that means more votes

The candidates include former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, Margaret Wanjiru (former Starehe) and Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South).

“Nairobi is a serious city. It cannot be managed by ‘cougars’ and ‘Ben 10s’,” Kidero told Citizen TV during the JKL programme.

“We are ready for anyone who comes into the Nairobi gubernatorial race, whether it is Peter Kenneth, Sonko, Marende or others,” he added.

Kidero, who will be seeking a second in office under a united opposition ticket told his potential challengers to brace to resounding defeat at the ballot.

He said the contestants for the gubernatorial race pose no challenge to his re-election bid as there were non-starters.

READ MORE: City land grabbers and cartels sponsoring rivals, says Kidero

He particularly singled Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and former legal adviser to the ODM leader Miguna Miguna.

“Can you beat lawyer Miguna Miguna? The interviewer Jeff Koinange asked Governor Kidero. “Does he even have a voting card? He answered.

But it was Kidero’s ridiculed on Senator Mike Sonko that left most of the TV viewers in stitches. The governor said anyone aspiring to be a head of a capital city must have global knowledge.

“Can you beat Senator Sonko? He was asked. His response, “Does he know who the current UN Secretary.General is?

The city boss said he was prepared to face all his challengers promising to floor them on account of his track record.

READ MORE: Kidero attacks his rivals, says they are job seekers

He said under his regime the city had witnessed a lot of growth only that corrupt cartels at city hall had hindered his service delivery to the people.

“The biggest problem in Nairobi is cartels. I will get rid of the cartels,” he said.

However, the governor admitted not have delivered according to his expectations and pleaded with the city residents to accord him a second term to finish his projects.

“We have done a lot, though we have not done all we would have wanted to do,” he admitted.

READ MORE: ‘Team Nairobi’ is a bunch of disorganized and incompetent individuals, says Kidero