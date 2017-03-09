Here’s how the celeb-filled Industry Nite third birthday went down (PHOTOS)

March 9, 2017

On Friday 3rd February, Kenyan Music lovers and the Music fraternity showed up for the 3rd year anniversary celebration. The celebration which was hosted at Privee Westlands saw a turnout of over 800 people. The crowd was treated to an array of amazing performances from Stonee Jiwe, Shally Maina, Ndegz, Mayonde, Phy, Kagwe Mungai, Fena, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Khaligraph Jones and hosted by Sheila Kwamboka aka Kwambox.

Some of the highlights include Gabu from P Unit who joined Fena on stage as she performed her latest hit single Sema Ng’we. Fena resonated with the audience that sang along to her songs during her performance. Mayonde was also a crowd favorite as she pleased the audience with her impeccable vocals as well as her gyrating. The crowd loved when Kagwe Mungai joined MDQ, Mayonde and Fena on stage to perform Kama Kawaida, a track that has taken over the airwaves since its release early this year.

Here are some pics.

Adelle Onyango greeting a friend.

MDQ performing on the stage alongside Mayonde, Fena and Kagwe.

Fena Gitu rocking the mic.

Kwambox cutting the cake.

