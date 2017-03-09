Former FKF President Sues Nick Mwendwa and Robert Muthomi over KPL

KPL team to be increased to 18 instead of the current 16 teams.

Demand by the FKF to dismiss the case on Grounds for lack of merit.

The former president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) rejected the complaint of FKF to interfere with premier league rules and regulations.

Former FKF boss wants the court to stop the FKF and their officials from deliberating or interfering with ownership and management of Kenya Primer League.

READ ALSO: KPL Chief to face Sports Tribunal on March 6, 2017, over league delay

He also demands the High court to suspend the club licensing rules and regulations adopted by the federation.

Nyamweya says the licensing regulations was approved by his predecessor Nick Mwendwa which is contrary to Confederation of African Football (CAF) licensing guidelines.

FKF demands the dismissal of the case on grounds saying that it lacks merit whereas former FKF boss argues that the objection is unjustified as the court should be given an opportunity to control the matter on its own eminence.

He also demands the court to pave way orders by the Sports Disputes tribunal instructing both parties to partner in talks over the expansion of the Kenyan Premier league to 18 teams instead of 16 as it has been formerly.

READ ALSO: Sportpesa to sponsor women football league

“Current FKF boss has used illegal guidelines to relegate clubs from the top Kenyan Premier league in contrary to the CAF licensing guidelines. “Nyamweya Lamented.

FKF earlier in January relegated three promising clubs – Muhoroni Youth, Thika United and Sofapaka FC and threw them to the lower National Super League for failing to meet licensing requirements in conformity with CAF and FIFA regulations.

Other top officials, Nyamweya has sued includes; Current FKF Boss Nick Mwenda and the Secretary General Robert Muthomi saying they have violated the terms and Conditions of the federation.