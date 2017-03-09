Business highlights – Zuku triples internet speed to meet customer demand

Kenyans to access cheaper building materials as Chinese firm Keda Clean Energy signs deals for projects in African countries

Chinese manufacture, Keda Clean Energy has signed a strategic agreement to invest up to 1.5 billion yuan (Ksh22.3 billion) in building materials projects in countries including Kenya, Ghana and Tanzania

The supplier’s move is likely to lower the cost of building materials at a time when Kenyans are banking on constructing their own homes rather than buying finished units

Companies across the region, including Tanzania’s Twyford Ceramics are in plans to buy production equipment from Keda’s Hong Kong unit for 93.8 million yuan (Ksh1.4 billion)

A report by real estate group, International Green Structures (IGS) states that any change in inflation (a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money) within the building period also affects the total capital costs for putting up the houses, making them even more expensive for the buyers.

A perenial drought pushed Kenya’s inflation to 9.04% in February up from the government’s upper target of 7.5%.

Faced with escalating costs of conventional building materials, the time it takes to complete a unit and the high cost of lending from banks, developers transfer these costs to home-buyers.

Keda Clean Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the building materials and machinery, environmental protection and clean energy, and clean energy materials businesses in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company offers ceramic machinery, including raw material preparation, press-molding, firing, polishing, packing, and printing line equipment; and stone machinery, consisting of natural stone and artificial stone finishing equipment.

Zuku triples internet speed to meet customer demand as competition among service providers heats up

Zuku Fibre has more than tripled its internet speeds over the past year making it the fastest in the country

The Wananchi Group-owned firm said it is offering customers speeds of up to 250 megabits per second under its new package dubbed Home Advanced 250Mbps

Company is targeting Kenya’s 35 million internet users

Zuku’s move comes at a time when 82.6% of the population – or 35.5 million out of more than 44 million Kenyans – have access to the internet. Last year the company invested Ksh2.6 billion to upgrade its infrastructure including expansion of the bandwidth on the Customer Access Network, boosting connections with the world.

The firm’s decision to increase the speed was triggered by new ways of streaming short videos, movies, real-time gaming and live video chat.

Commenting on the move, Zuku Fibre CEO Thomas Hintze noted that other leading home Internet providers in the world are also upgrading their speeds due to changes in consumer patterns towards the consumption of fresher streaming content and an exponentially increasing demand for video on demand services. Zuku’s move also comes at a time when Facebook, one of the world’s leading social media companies, is planning to roll out affordable internet services across the country.

President Kenyatta launches Ksh215 million programme to combat drought as 1.3 million grapple with food insecurity

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has responded to the ongoing drought crisis with a Ksh215 million livestock insurance payout

The cash is aimed at cushioning Kenyans, especially pastoralists, from the effects of severe famine

An International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) report shows that the drought has affected more than 1.3 million people in the country, driving up the cost of basic goods, including milk and flour

The Head of State officially launched four government initiatives, including one that will help vulnerable pastoralists to purchase fodder and animal feed supplements to keep their animals alive up to the end of the drought. The President also launched a new oil-based foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine which will protect livestock from the disease, an enhanced Livestock off-take exercise as well as a cash transfer program.

Speaking during the launch in Lodwar town yesterday, President Kenyatta expressed optimism that the Government’s drought mitigation initiatives will help improve the lives of Kenyans in Arid and Semi-Arid counties.

