We will give 45 percent of audited revenue to counties, if we assume power~ Kalonzo tell governors

Kalonzo promised to avail 45% of audited revenue to counties once opposition ascend to presidency later this year

He lamented that a number of governors have failed devolved units by engaging in immoralities that give county governments a bad name.

The opposition chief said resources meant for the devolved units counties must not be withheld by the National Government.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged that should the opposition seize power in the August 8th polls, they will increase the counties revenue allocation from the current 15 to 45 percent.

“We in NASA promise to avail 45 percent of audited revenue to counties once we ascend to leadership later this year,” Musyoka told county officials and stakeholders at the ongoing devolution conference in Naivasha.

Kalonzo said that opposition believes that devolution is a number one serious beacon of hope that will make the country prosper.

He reckoned that if the past leadership would have managed and made of the avaialable public resources the country would have been very far.

“I joined politics at an early age so I have seen it all. My life is a history of this nation. Devolution was not for the elite, it was for the ordinary person,” he said.

Kalonzo, who is also Wiper Party Leader said the Jubilee distribution of 15 percent allocation to counties was just a drop in the ocean. “NASA is planning to increase funds by 45%,”

“Money meant for the devolved units- counties must not be withheld by the National Government,” he noted.

However, he lamented that a number of governors have failed devolved units by engaging in immoralities that give county governments a bad name.

The opposition chief said that many people have realised that real power rests in the governorship warning that absolute power corrupts.

“Even as I fault the national gov’t, there are some governors and their juniors who have made a mockery of devolution. I strongly believe that lifestyle audits are necessary for all national and county leaders if we are to end corruption,” he noted.

