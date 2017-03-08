Three reasons why Paralympics boss Agnes Oluoch attacked Andrew Mudibo of Tennis

Three reasons why Paralympics boss Agnes Oluoch attacked Andrew Mudibo of Tennis
March 8, 2017 19 Views

What is better than a good fifth scene? Well that is what two federation’s officials served journalist with on Tuesday 7th, March after the aborted Extra Ordinary Meeting for National Olympics Committee-Kenya (Nock) stakeholders.

Entangled in the fight were Kenya Table Tennis Association boss, Andrew Mudibo and the Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) President Agnes Oluoch got into an embarrassing scuffle while belittling their respective posts.

Oluoch has come out to clarify why she was involved in the fight that ended with both officials gushing to Nairobi’s Industrial Area Police Station to lodge formal complaints against each other.

  1. Not getting due recognition

Oluoch believes that Mudibo and his team are constantly undermine the work done by KNPC with the president choosing to remind the interim NOCK secretary general of their worth in the most African way, physical battle. Alouch wants it to be known that Paralympics is a performing federation.

  1. Refusal to enjoin Paralympics in IOC

Previous sober moves from Alouch and her team to enjoin KNPC in IOC have gone either gone UN answered or ignore completely. Despite waiting patiently, the president wants to be told when the federation she leads will be recognized by the highest body that is the IOC.

  1. Not allowed to vote

What enraged the lady president more was the fact that Mudibo resisted attempts by Irene Tindi a Programme Coordinator of Sports Governance and Management at the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy-Kenya invited KNPC to cast their vote.

Oluoch added she was lobbying for her body to be represented in Nock as it is represented in International Olympics Committee.

Kenya National Paralympics Committee President Agnes Oluoch grabs Kenya Table Tennis Association boss Andrew Mudibo. The two were separated by Kenya Taekwondo Federation Secretary General George Wasonga on Tuesday 7, March. (Photo Citizen)

On Tuesday, 7th, National Olympics Executive committee shot down a vote to amend its constitution during a stormy Extra Ordinary Meeting in Nairobi.

The move is likely to trigger IOC to impose a ban on Kenya after failing to to adope the delayed new constitution.

IOC is expected to announce its ruling following the stalemate in what could see the country banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or action taken against individual Nock Exco members who openly defied the international body.

 

Previous Former Kenyatta-era Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on
Next Business highlights - Power prices remain high as government seeks electricity imports from Uganda to cover Kenya’s low supply
Tags Agnes OluochAndrew MudiboIOCKenya National Paralympics CommitteeKenya Table Tennis AssociationNOCK
Category Sports

You might also like

Deejayz make grounds after despatching Blak Blad
Sports 0 Comments

Deejayz make grounds after despatching Blak Blad

Kenya Cup side Menengai cream Homeboyz are a side on the ascendancy after registering their sixth straight win on Saturday 25th to move third in the table. The Paul Murunga

Sports 0 Comments

Sports Headlines

Kipchoge, Cheruiyot crowned Kenya’s best athletes for 2016 Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and his 5,000m counterpart Vivian Cheruiyot have been named Kenya’s best male and female athletes respectively for

Latest 0 Comments

Giaccherini, Pele on target as Italy hit fancied Belgium

  Emanuele Giaccherini and Graziano Pelle scored as Italy began their Euro 2016 campaign with victory over much-fancied Belgium in Lyon. Sunderland’s Giaccherini slotted home in the first half after

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply