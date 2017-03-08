Three reasons why Paralympics boss Agnes Oluoch attacked Andrew Mudibo of Tennis

What is better than a good fifth scene? Well that is what two federation’s officials served journalist with on Tuesday 7th, March after the aborted Extra Ordinary Meeting for National Olympics Committee-Kenya (Nock) stakeholders.

Entangled in the fight were Kenya Table Tennis Association boss, Andrew Mudibo and the Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) President Agnes Oluoch got into an embarrassing scuffle while belittling their respective posts.

Oluoch has come out to clarify why she was involved in the fight that ended with both officials gushing to Nairobi’s Industrial Area Police Station to lodge formal complaints against each other.

Not getting due recognition

Oluoch believes that Mudibo and his team are constantly undermine the work done by KNPC with the president choosing to remind the interim NOCK secretary general of their worth in the most African way, physical battle. Alouch wants it to be known that Paralympics is a performing federation.

Refusal to enjoin Paralympics in IOC

Previous sober moves from Alouch and her team to enjoin KNPC in IOC have gone either gone UN answered or ignore completely. Despite waiting patiently, the president wants to be told when the federation she leads will be recognized by the highest body that is the IOC.

Not allowed to vote

What enraged the lady president more was the fact that Mudibo resisted attempts by Irene Tindi a Programme Coordinator of Sports Governance and Management at the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy-Kenya invited KNPC to cast their vote.

Oluoch added she was lobbying for her body to be represented in Nock as it is represented in International Olympics Committee.

On Tuesday, 7th, National Olympics Executive committee shot down a vote to amend its constitution during a stormy Extra Ordinary Meeting in Nairobi.

The move is likely to trigger IOC to impose a ban on Kenya after failing to to adope the delayed new constitution.

IOC is expected to announce its ruling following the stalemate in what could see the country banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or action taken against individual Nock Exco members who openly defied the international body.