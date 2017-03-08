Sports headlines March 8 2017 Arsenal bundeled out of Champions League after 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich

Arsenal bundled out of Champions League after 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich

Ten-man Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive season following a second-half capitulation against Bayern Munich.

A debated decision in the 53rd minute shattered any hopes of the Gunners becoming the first side in Champions League history to overturn a four-goal deficit, having also lost the first leg in Germany 5-1.

They led through Theo Walcott’s stunning 20th-minute goal, before Bayern were awarded a penalty that also resulted in the sending off of defender Laurent Koscielny.

Lewandowski placed his spot-kick beyond the reach of David Ospina to give Bayern a 6-2 aggregate lead and effectively kill off the tie.

The home side then folded as Bayern scored four goals in 17 minutes. Arjen Robben robbed Alexis Sanchez of the ball and beat Ospina, before Douglas Costa made it 3-1 with a stunning solo goal.

Fellow midfielder Arturo Vidal grabbed a late double, first with an impudent chip before slotting in from Costa’s square pass.

Kenya tennis boss Andrew Mudibo assaulted by Paralympics’ Mudibo

The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo and Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) chairperson Agnes Oluoch were involved in a scuffle after disagreeing during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday.

The near fist fight was witnessed after the NOCK Extraordinary General Assembly at Nairobi’s Panari Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The drama started when Oluoch confronted Mudibo, who is leading a rival group against the NOCK Executive, was addressing the press after the meeting.

She accused Mudibo for being the mastermind of the rebellion and crisis refilling the local Olympics sports umbrella body.

She then moved her wheelchair to near the Table Tennis supremo who was standing, grabbing his tie and started pulling it as Mudibo tried to defend himself to the amazement of the journalists and federation officials.

They were however separated by the Kenya Taekwondo Federation Secretary General George Wasonga before proceeding for lunch which was being served at the hotel.

Mudibo said he was going to the police station to report Oluoch of assaulting him which is a criminal offence.