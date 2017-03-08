Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor~Peter Kenneth declares

Peter Kenneth called Sonko as ‘thug and racketeer of politics’ who should not be elected governor.

He said even though they both seek to unseat incumbent governor Evans Kidero, they {Kenneth and Sonko} are not in the same league of competition.

Kenneth and Senator Sonko are jostling to clinch Jubilee Party ticket for City gubernatorial seat.

The former Gatanga MP has downplayed the incident saying people should stop considering political differences between him and Sonko as internal strife in Jubilee party.

Former Presidential candidate dismissed the candidature of Sonko saying he does not deserve chance to elected as Nairobi City governor

“We are different. I offer leadership, he offers hooliganism; I offer a way forward, what he offers is cheerleading to groups of gangs and encouraging gangs,” Kenneth told a National Muslims’ Leaders’ Forum at crown Plaza hotel.

Others eyeing the Jubilee party ticket includes Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, Margaret Wanjiru (former Starehe) and Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South).

“I went through some school, perhaps some school went through him. But we should not score own goals. We should score goals on the other side,” he added.

While condemning last week gun fiasco, Kenneth said the Dagoretti incident where Sonko and his supporters disrupted a football match is an example of the Senator’s bad leadership.

“So if people come and disrupt a football match, it is not for us to do the same; it is for us to see them off and the football match to resume so we can see the end of the game,” he reckoned.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has since called for the arrest and interrogation of Peter Kenneth, Senator Mike Sonko and Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru to explain the circumstances that led to altercations during the football match forcing their bodyguards to fire in the air.

“A lot of times we get provoked and people say ‘Why don’t you respond? Why don’t you react?’ And I keep saying if we react to foolish acts people will not notice the difference. We will confuse the fraternity more,” the Jubilee governor aspirant explained.

Kenneth held that Jubilee party is a very democratic party and once they go through nominations, they will finish the matter once and for all.

“I do not consider sibling rivalry an internal strife. I offered my candidature … and I think it is very clear amongst us in Jubilee, which candidate offers the best solution and that is the candidate for Jubilee in Nairobi,” he maintained, promising his opponents in the Jubilee party a bruising contest in the Jubilee party nominations.

Kenneth better known as PK noted that his only challenger in the August 8th polls is the incumbent Evans Kidero, whom he accused of mismanaging the city.

Kenneth said Kidero is the perfect example of who should not be elected a governor and Nairobi voters should redeem themselves from failed leadership.

“Unfortunately four years later, he has not shown anything of what he had. My fear is that if we let Nairobi go on the way it is, we will have another Mumias case where everything is camouflaged and the minute he leaves it starts sinking,” he lamented.

