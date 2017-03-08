Soldiers Ulinzi arrive in Alexandria Egypt for Smouha clash

Ulinzi Stars play Smouha SC on Friday 10th in the Caf Confederations Cup match in Alexandria.

Ulinzi reached the first first round after eliminating Libya’s Al Hilal Benghazi last month.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso has named Baron Oketch, Enosh Ochieng and Oscar Wamalwa to replace John Makwatta who left for a Scandinavian nation.

Kenya’s representatives to this year’s Caf Confederations Cup Ulinzi Stars arrived in Alexandria Egypt on Wednesday, 8th ahead of Friday, 10th match against Smouha SC in the Mediterranean port city.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident the soldiers will pull an advantageous results to brig to Nairobi from the volatile environment.

Nyangweso on Tuesday, 7th named an 18-man squad that will represent the nation at the continental assignment.

The military side who went past Libya’s Al Hilal Benghazi in the initial round to book an appointment with the Egyptian outfit. Nyangweso says his team will definitely miss the services of striker Makwatta, who has signed for a foreign club, but he has faith in his squad.

“We are going there to represent the country and we are going to give our best. A win will do us good but if we fail to get it then a draw will work for us, the main thing is getting a positive result that will help us progress to the next round of the competition,” Nyangweso said.

“Makwatta is a good player and he will be missed but I believe the squad I have is very capable of giving us good results.”

The club’s top scorer for the past two seasons Makwatta turned professional after agreeing to join Slovakian second Division side side FC Nitra early this week.

Ulinzi Stars eliminated Al Hilal Benghazi 5-4 on post much penalties after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Prior to this match, the Alexandria based outfit who are fifth in the Egyptian Premier League settled for a2-2 draw with ENPPI in a league match. After facing Ulinzi on Friday, The return leg will be staged in Nairobi in two weeks’ time.

