Newspaper summaries-March 8 2017

Daily Nation

Government revokes offer to doctors, threatens action: President Uhuru Kenyatta, backed by the country’s 47 governors on Tuesday decided to play hardball with the doctors after they rejected a salary deal negotiated by the country’s most senior clerics. The improved deal, which the President himself had agreed to on Monday night, is now withdrawn, the government has stopped all negotiations, the doctors’ union is at risk of being deregistered and the medics face disciplinary action for not attending to patients. Doctors have generous pay expectations — they want a medical intern paid a minimum salary of Sh325,000 — and also allowed to divide their time and energy between public hospitals and their own clinics.

Trump phones Uhuru: President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with President Uhuru Kenyatta, with the White House saying that the US leader sought to “reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries.” The telephone conversation also focused on “economic partnership and mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism and other regional security challenges through close cooperation,” a statement from White House added. “President Trump expressed appreciation for Kenya’s significant contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia and recognized Kenyan troops’ sacrifices in the fight against Al-Shabaab,” the statement said. Mr Trump spoke last month with the presidents of Nigeria and South Africa.

Varsities told not to pay lecturers: More than 9,000 lecturers on strike will not get a salary. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told this to public universities, setting the stage for renewed confrontation between the institutions and their staff. The directive also puts the universities on a collision course with students who have complained of missing classes for 46 days although they have paid schools fees. Dr Matiang’i wrote to vice-chancellors of all public universities on March 3 and said he supports their decision to discipline striking lecturers. The disciplinary action should include withholding salaries from February to any staff on strike, said the letter.

The Standard

Striking Kenya doctors to be sacked as allowance offer withdrawn: The Government has ordered all doctors to resume work and threatened to sack those who fail to heed the call. At the same time, the Sh600 million risk allowance awarded to the doctors has been withdrawn. The risk allowance which was to be backdated to July last year, was offered on Monday night when the faith-based organisations leading the mediation talks pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to up the deal, according to inside sources. However, the union officials rejected the latest gesture that provoked the Government’s latest reaction even after the medics kept President Kenyatta and some governors at Statehouse, in a meeting that extended into the wee hours of the night.

Marriage does not guarantee equal share of property, Nairobi court rules: If you enter into a marriage planning to walk out with half of what your partner laboured to acquire once the union is dissolved, think twice. A Court of Appeal judge has said that although the Constitution recognises equality between a man and a woman in marriage, this does not gurantee 50-50 sharing of matrimonial property. Justice Patrick Kiage, while delivering a judgement in an appeal where a separated couple was fighting over property, said that once their love life is over, each marriage partner should walk away with the share of what they contributed. He noted that marriage is not a ticket to equal sharing of matrimonial property.



IEBC to notify public of technology glitches during polls: The electoral agency will publish details of any telecommunication network service providers involved in the August polls. This is contained in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Elections (Technology) Regulations 2017 tabled in the National Assembly last week for consideration and approval. The agency will also alert all political players in the event of technological failures, and if they suspend or terminate the election technology if reliability of the system cannot be assured. It shall also publish details of the failures through the electronic and print media of national circulation.

The Star

Senators abandon seats to go for MP, MCA and Governor: Senators, who hoped they were an exalted Upper House, are abandoning the Senate in droves and making a mad dash for more lucrative and powerful positions. The Senate has been nicknamed Nyumba la Wazee, House of Retirees. Senators control no resources. They leave behind power struggles with the National Assembly that seeks to curtail the enfeebled Senate and sap its already limited powers. At times there’s talk of scrapping the Senate altogether as a superfluous contributor to the ballooning wage bill. Of the 67 senators, both elected and nominated, 34 have announced they are running for other positions or retiring from active politics.

State withdraws Sh14.5b offer for striking doctors: The government has cancelled a Sh14.5 billion offer it earlier made doctors to end their strike that has lasted more than three months. It had proposed the “good gesture” of backdating their risk allowances to July 2016, a package that would cost a total of Sh600 million. The alternative was backdating the emergency allowance to October 2016, an expense that would have added up to Sh570 million. Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya, who announced the cancellation, said the offer also included a 50 per cent increase in salaries. Munya said KMPDU’s hard stance on the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2013 provoked the government to withdraw the offer.

State House to launch videos to document achievements: State House is to launch a series of documentaries and publications to showcase the achievements of the Jubilee administration. A promo video was posted online on Monday. The videos will present all projects the government has undertaken. The materials appear to be the curtain-raiser to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection campaign. The documentaries will explain costs and benefits to the public of projects. The Star has has established that the documentaries will be shown from next week. This will coincide with Uhuru’s State of the Nation Address. The President will also visit Turkana, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Taita Taveta to commission completed projects and inspect ongoing ones.

Business Daily

KRA demands Sh4.6bn from banks after bad loans audit: The taxman has hit eight commercial banks said to have evaded tax by overproviding for bad loans with a multibillion shilling demand, setting shareholders up for possible erosion of earnings from their investment. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced last year that the banks had denied it some Sh4.6 billion in tax revenue by reporting excess loan loss provisions to reduce their tax burdens. The KRA has vigorously pursued the banks, backing up its claim with a special tax audit that has confirmed part of the uncollected billions and identified a contested segment that is before the tax appeals tribunal.

Kenya, Jersey strike deal on repatriation of Gichuru loot: Kenya has struck a deal with the Jersey government for repatriation of more than Sh380 million it confiscated from a company associated with former Kenya Power managing director Samuel Gichuru. The cash has been at the centre of a long-running money laundering suit in the English Channel Island. The deal paves the way for handing over of the money to the National Treasury nearly two years after Mr Gichuru’s firm, Windward Trading Limited, pleaded guilty to money laundering in the British Crown dependency and surrendered the assets. The agreement includes refunds to Jersey for legal and investigation costs incurred in pursuit of Windward, amount to be repatriated to Kenya and projects to be funded by the confiscated cash.

Kenyan women lead rise of Airbnb female entrepreneurs: Home-renting site Airbnb is providing women with a new way to earn money and build businesses with more women than men on the site and women in Kenya gaining the most, the company said on Tuesday.

Airbnb said women have outnumbered men using the site since its 2008 launch and there are currently more than one million women hosts – amounting to 55 per cent of users – who have earned over $10 billion in the past nine years. A report released to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8 showed Kenyan women were gaining the most, earning about one-third of their annual household expenditure from Airbnb and often using this to launch their own businesses.