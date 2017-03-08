News highlights-March 8 2017 Former Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on

Former Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on

Kenya’s first ever education minister Joseph Otiende has passed away while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu at the age of 100.

Otiende, a veteran politician who also served as Vihiga MP, passed away at 4.30 am at the hospital where he had been admitted for the past few weeks.

He was the only surviving member of Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s cabinet. He also held the enviable record of being Kenya’s first health minister and was former chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders.

The Otiende estate in Nairobi’s Langata was named after the educationist who quit the Kenyatta cabinet saying the president’s tribal and individual interests had spoiled national politics.

Matiangi approves non-payment of salaries to striking lecturers

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has approved a request by University Councils of public universities seeking to withhold February salaries for striking lecturers.

In a letter dated March 3, Matiangi directed university managements to go ahead and take disciplinary action against dons taking part in the strike, saying it is illegal.

“I concur with the council and management decision in your respective universities to take disciplinary measures against those participating in the illegal strike,” Matiangi wrote in the letter addressed to all public universities’ Vice Chancellors.

“Such disciplinary action should include non-payment of salaries beginning with the month of February 2017 to any staff who is participating in the illegal industrial action,” the CS added.

Matiangi stated that union officials representing university staff should not have advised their members to boycott work while participating in negotiations, a position that University Academic Staff Union (UASU) officials have constantly refuted.

Competition Authority investigating Uber for predatory tactics

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has begun investigations on whether the move by taxi hailing firm Uber to lower prices breached competition laws.

Of concern to the regulator is the fact that Uber may have employed predatory tactics in its quest to lure customers to its service and look out competition.

CAK Director General Wang’ombe Kariuki said on Tuesday that the watchdog had received a formal complaint by one of the players in the industry and was currently reviewing the pricing structure.

In 2016, Uber slashed its prices by 35 percent. This saw the firm charge Sh35 per kilometer down from Sh60, cut the charges per minute Sh3 andd set the base fare at Sh200.

This has caused a storm more so with its drivers who have for the last three weeks staged protests and even take their petition to the National Assembly.

Mr Wang’ombe said that of concern to the authority would be whether the pricing mechanism was geared at locking out other players.