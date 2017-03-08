Latest news headlines-March 8 2017 Report to work by Friday or face the sack, striking lecturers told

Report to work by Friday or face the sack, striking lecturers told

Striking lecturers have until Friday to report back to work or they will be dismissed.

University leadership of Moi and Nairobi Universities in an unprecedented move yesterday ordered departmental heads to file daily returns of the dons with an aim of taking disciplinary action against those who have not reported to work since the strike began 43 days ago.

“All members of teaching staff are expected to report on duty on Tuesday March 7 failure to which disciplinary action will be carried out at individual level,” said Moi University Vice-chancellor Laban Ayiro in a memo to all staff.

In a memo to all its staff, University of Nairobi Management through its Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of administration and Finance said only those dons who have been working will be paid.

“Kindly note that only those members of staff who carried out their duties fully in February, shall be paid their salaries,” said Prof Mbeche.

University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has however dismissed the threats saying that university management cannot resort to threats and intimidation while they are engaged in a lawful industrial action.

Doctors: We shall not be intimidated

Doctors have maintained that they will not be intimidated by the government to return to work.

Secretary-general of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Ouma Oluga in an emotional letter to his colleagues said doctors have always been ready to resume work but warned that they will not do so under threats and intimidation.

“While all doctors have been ready to resume duty, doing so under threats, intimidation and show of disrespect is tantamount to career suicide. Avoid until when we advise so,” Oluga said.

In apparent reference to the collective agreement reached yesterday between county governments and the national government not to engage doctors anymore, Oluga said even those who can and should take action and make a difference for our country have equally became angry, frustrated and disappointed.

“The point is that we all are feeling the same and that means it is not what will break the impasse,” Oluga said.

Oluga clarified that for KMPDU, the strike was never a contest of any sorts.

Major strides made in gender equality as world marks Women’s Day

Kenya today joined the rest of the world in marking this years’ International Women day with a majority of Kenyans saying the country has made progress toward gender equality.

According a survey finding conducted by the Institute for Development studies, University of Nairobi and the Pan African research network Afrobarometer released this morning in Nairobi, 56 percent of Kenyans say that women’s equality has improved in recent years.

The survey found out that more than three-fourths 78 percent of Kenyans say wife-beating is “never” justifiable with more than six in 10 Kenyans at 63 percent do not agree that men should be given priority in hiring if jobs are scarce.

While nine out of 10 Kenyans say that girls now have the same educational opportunities as boys, perceptions of gender equality drop to seven out of 10 with regard to earning an income and less than six out of 10 with regard to the right to own or inherit land.

The survey was conducted between September and October last year and 1,599 adults were interviewed.