Late Minister Otiende did not imagine present-day Nairobi “concrete jungle”~Education Analyst says

- Joseph Otiende passed away while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu.
- He died aged 100 years.
- Otiende was Kenya’s first ever education minister in the President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta administration.
- David Aduda says the late Joseph Otiende did not envision the present-day Nairobi that has turned into a “concrete jungle”.
Education analyst David Aduda has mourned Kenya’s first ever Education minister Joseph Otiende as a man who advocated for ‘self-reliance to education for employment’
The late Otiende passed away today morning at 4.30 am at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu County.
Aduda says the late Joseph Otiende did not envision the present-day Nairobi that has turned into a “concrete jungle”.
Besides Education, Otiende was minister for Housing. He presided over the construction of Otiende Estate on Lang’ata.
READ MORE: Last surviving Kenyatta-era minister Joseph Otiende dies at 100 years (PHOTOS)
Otiende, a veteran politician who also served as Vihiga MP, had been diagnosed at the hospital with diabetic cancer and had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.
He was the only surviving member of Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s cabinet.
He also held the enviable record of being Kenya’s first health minister and was the former chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders.
The Otiende estate in Nairobi’s Langata was named after the educationist who quit the Kenyatta cabinet saying the president’s tribal and individual interests had spoiled national politics.
READ MORE: News highlights-March 8 2017 Former Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on
You might also like
Foreign leaders to attend Muhammad Ali’s funeral
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and King Abdullah of Jordan are among the dignitaries scheduled to speak at Muhammad Ali’s funeral on Friday, a family spokesman says. Thousands
Eziki launches video streaming service in Kenya
Online users from small and medium sized companies are set to benefit from online video streaming services following the launch of a platform known as Eziki. Santos Okottah, Founder
Starlets exit AFWCON without a point
Nigeria thrashed Kenya 4-0 to reach the semi-finals of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from Group B along with Ghana who beat Mali 3-1 to book their
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!