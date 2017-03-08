Late Minister Otiende did not imagine present-day Nairobi “concrete jungle”~Education Analyst says

March 8, 2017 64 Views
  • Joseph Otiende passed away while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu.
  • He died aged 100 years.
  • Otiende was Kenya’s first ever education minister in the President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta administration.
  • David Aduda says the late Joseph Otiende did not envision the present-day Nairobi that has turned into a “concrete jungle”.

Education analyst David Aduda has mourned Kenya’s first ever Education minister Joseph Otiende as a man who advocated for ‘self-reliance to education for employment’

The late Otiende passed away today morning at 4.30 am at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu County.

Aduda says the late Joseph Otiende did not envision the present-day Nairobi that has turned into a “concrete jungle”.

Besides Education, Otiende was minister for Housing. He presided over the construction of Otiende Estate on Lang’ata.

READ MORE: Last surviving Kenyatta-era minister Joseph Otiende dies at 100 years (PHOTOS)

Otiende, a veteran politician who also served as Vihiga MP, had been diagnosed at the hospital with diabetic cancer and had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.

He was the only surviving member of Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s cabinet.

He also held the enviable record of being Kenya’s first health minister and was the former chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders.

The Otiende estate in Nairobi’s Langata was named after the educationist who quit the Kenyatta cabinet saying the president’s tribal and individual interests had spoiled national politics.

READ MORE: News highlights-March 8 2017 Former Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on

Tags Avenue Hospital in Kisumu CountyEducation analyst David AdudaEducation minister Joseph OtiendeOtiende EstatePresident Mzee Jomo KenyattaVihiga MP
Category LatestNewsPolitics

