If some governors were jailed in Nigeria, Kenya is not Nigeria, Munya tells critics over audit reports

A dozen of politicians both incumbents and aspirants for the seat of senate, governors and even members of parliament risked being locked out

IEBC that has sent panic across the political divide spelling doom for politicians with integrity questions.

Among candidates whose candidature could be imperilled are five governors under investigation and two charged with corruption-related offences, as well as Trans Nzoia MCAs charged on Monday for similar offences.

Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Okoth Obado (Migori), Samuel Tunai (Narok) among others led the pack of county chiefs currently under investigation by the anti-graft body over graft allegations.

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Peter Munya has criticised politicians calling for the arrest of governors implicated in the Auditor General report.

Munya said while county bosses welcome criticism to their work, it should not be used as a blackmail and witch-hunt by their competitors.

“If some governors were jailed in Nigeria, but Kenya is not Nigeria, this doesn’t mean they should be jailed in Kenya without evidence,” Munya told the media in Naivasha today.

“Institutions that should be investigating corruption are staffed by corrupt people who extort suspects,” he added.

READ MORE: Governors: Grilling by EACC a waste of time

Munya, was reacting to new guidelines by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that has sent panic across the political divide spelling doom for politicians with integrity questions.

According to the electoral commission, politicians with pending graft cases or under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are likely to be locked out from participating in the August 8th polls.

Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Isaac Ruto (Bomet), Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Okoth Obado (Migori), Samuel Tunai (Narok) among others led the pack of county chiefs currently under investigation by the anti-graft body over graft allegations.

Other include Peter Munya (Meru), Alfred Mutua, (Machakos), Ukur Yattani (Marsabit) and Kilifi Governor Akingi Amason.

READ MORE: Governors gang up to oppose visa ban to United States

Senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Johnstone Muthama (Machakos) are similarly facing integrity queries.

Mps Alfred Keter(Nandi Hills) alongside nominated MP Sonia Birdi are under investigation for breaching Chapter 6 of the Constitution on integrity by using foul language and intimidating government officials at a weighbridge. He faces these investigations.

The integrity axe may also fall on, Charity Ngilu, former Cabinet secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, her former cabinet colleague Felix Koskei, CS, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries who are all governorship hopefuls for Kitui and Nandi respectively.

READ MORE: Senators push to amend law and clip governors powers on county spending