Here’s what transpired from the Trump-Uhuru call

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump in what was the first conversation since the POTUS’ inauguration in January.
Trump expressed recognition of Kenya’s troops in the fight against terrorist outfit Al-Shabaab in the 6.15 pm call that lasted around 30 minutes.
“The two leaders discussed our economic partnership and mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism and other regional security challenges through close cooperation,” said a readout from the White House.
Trump and Uhuru also spoke about the need for the reaffirment of the strong bilateral relationship between Kenya and the US as they also discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment in Kenya and the broader East African region.
Uhuru becomes the third African head of state to be directly called by the recently inaugurated leader after Trump made calls to Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Jacob Zuma in February.
A well-placed source in the American capital of Washington DC told the Daily Nation that Trump’s snubbing of Kenya in the first round of contact with the African continent was due to ” a failure of Kenyan diplomacy”.
