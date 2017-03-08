Former Kenyatta-era Education minister Joseph Otiende passes on

March 8, 2017 28 Views

Kenya’s first ever education minister Joseph Otiende has passed away while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu at the age of 100.

Otiende, a veteran politician who also served as Vihiga MP, passed away at 4.30 am at the hospital where he had been admitted for the past few weeks.

He was the only surviving member of Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s cabinet. He also held the enviable record of being Kenya’s first health minister and was former chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders.

The Otiende estate in Nairobi’s Langata was named after the educationist who quit the Kenyatta cabinet saying the president’s tribal and individual interests had spoiled national politics.

Joseph Otiende (circled) in Kenya’s first cabinet (Photo: The Standard)

Otiende led a quiet life at his Vihiga home after quitting politics in 1969 after losing his parliamentary seat.

Otiende in happier moments at his Vihiga home (Photo: Daily Nation)

Various Oppostion leaders led by ODM’s Raila Odinga and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula had visited the ailing politician at his bedside in the past few weeks.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga when he visited the ailing Otiende at the Avenue Hospital on February 7 (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Ford Party leaders Chris Wamalwa and Moses Wetangula (both in green outfits) when they visited Otiende on February 18 (Photo: Chris Wamalwa)

ANC leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Lugari MP Ayub Savula when they visited the former minister on February 12 (Photo: ANC Party)

