Election shocker for Kenyan media houses

Election shocker for Kenyan media houses
March 8, 2017 65 Views
  • Communication Authority of Kenya forbids media outlets from holding parallel transmission of results
  • Regulator says the above mandate falls exclusively on electoral agency IEBC 

Transmission of results from the upcoming general elections will only be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) while making the announcement said that no media house would be allowed to relay parallel results during the polls as some outlets have signalled their intention to do so.

“Some media houses have threatened to transmit their parallel results, but let them have this message clear that we are the watchdogs and we shall not allow it,” CA Director General Francis Wangusi said.

READ ALSO: We are not spying on you, Communications Authority of Kenya assures

The industry regulator clarified that the media’s sole responsibility would be to provide equitable coverage to all parties concerned at rallies while subscribing to laid-down programming guidelines.

READ ALSO: Journalists eyeing politics told to quit by May

Journalists covering an event (Photo: The Africa Paper)

Wangusi added that scrutiny of the Fourth Estate had been heightened in the buildup to the August exercise with the aim of avoidance of post-election violence.

READ ALSO: Elections do not amount to much, Kenyans say in new poll

Orange Democratic Movement supporters set up a burning roadblock along the streets of Eldoret, Kenya as the opposition entered the third day of countrywide protest on 18 January 2008. Police fired tear gas and bullets to disperse thousands of protesters in several Kenyan cities on the third a final day of three days of opposition rallies that reignited post-election violence. (Photo: EPA)

Previous Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor~Peter Kenneth declares
Next Do Risper Faith's 'booty poppers' actually give you a bigger backside?
Tags 2017 electionCA Director General Francis WangusiCommunications Authority of KenyaIndependent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)Kenyan media
Category LatestNews

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Arrest made in Chapecoense air crash inquiry

Authorities in Bolivia have arrested the head of the airline involved in a crash last week that killed 71 people, including most of the Brazilian football team, Chapecoense. Gustavo Vargas,

Latest news headlines- February 10 2017 Drought declared a national disaster
Main 0 Comments

Latest news headlines- February 10 2017 Drought declared a national disaster

Government declares drought a national disaster The Government has declared the current drought affecting 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas a national disaster. Speaking after being briefed

News 0 Comments

Top stories from X News global partners

Financial Times Apple passes ‘low point’ on iPhone sales: Apple assured investors that demand for the iPhone was getting stronger and the worst of the decline in sales of its

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply