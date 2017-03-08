Election shocker for Kenyan media houses

- Communication Authority of Kenya forbids media outlets from holding parallel transmission of results
- Regulator says the above mandate falls exclusively on electoral agency IEBC
Transmission of results from the upcoming general elections will only be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) while making the announcement said that no media house would be allowed to relay parallel results during the polls as some outlets have signalled their intention to do so.
“Some media houses have threatened to transmit their parallel results, but let them have this message clear that we are the watchdogs and we shall not allow it,” CA Director General Francis Wangusi said.
The industry regulator clarified that the media’s sole responsibility would be to provide equitable coverage to all parties concerned at rallies while subscribing to laid-down programming guidelines.
Wangusi added that scrutiny of the Fourth Estate had been heightened in the buildup to the August exercise with the aim of avoidance of post-election violence.
