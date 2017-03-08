Sugar prices likely to rise as cane poaching and drought put Nzoia Sugar on the brink of collapse

Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County faces collapse due to a sugar cane shortage

Neighbouring factories have been harvesting Nzoia’s contracted cane and taking it to their factories for crushing

The price of the sweetener has been rising in recent months due to low production numbers

A 2kg packet of sugar currently costs as high as Ksh300 up from roughly Ksh250 last month. Nzoia’s Acting Managing Director, Michael Kulundu said the main cause of the shortage was cane poaching and the recent drought.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Nzoia Guest House, Mr Kulundu pointed out that cane poaching by neighbouring factories had been their main undoing. He said they had harvested all their cane within their nucleus and now had to go as far as Naitiri, Teso and Busia to get the raw materials. The acting MD said that as they continue getting cane from other regions, they were finalising pending payments for January and February due to their contracted farmers, totalling Ksh185 million in arrears.

Nzoia Sugar is the only working factory in the county besides Rai Paper, formerly Pan Paper factory in Webuye, whose stakeholders are currently working to revive it after having collapsed in 1999. Kitinda Dairy Factory in Bungoma Town also went under due to mismanagement by the previous officials but efforts to revive it has hit a snag.

Wealthy Nairobians unfazed by high commodity prices as number of poor Kenyans continues to rise

Nairobi’s wealthy households have not felt the bite of a recent rise in commodity prices as the country continues to see its income inequality gap widen

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has found that low income Kenyans are carrying twice the weight of their rich counterparts in terms of higher expenses

A 2017 wealth report by research group, Knight Frank shows that Nairobi’s super rich population grew at the fastest rate in 2016 and Kenya created 900 dollar millionaires in the past year

Official data shows that inflation (a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money) for upper income homes stood at 4.72% last month, compared with 9.81% for the city’s lower income earners. Middle class homes experienced a 5.97% erosion of their purchasing power during the period under review. Overall, inflation that hit a four-year high of 9.04% last month, driven by food and fuel costs.

James Gatungu, KNBS Director of Production Statistics noted that food inflation is the main driver of inflation for the poor because it accounts for a larger share of their incomes unlike the rich who are cushioned by their cash. University of Nairobi Economics lecturer Michael Chege said in an earlier address that the average income of the richest 10% of Kenyans was 15 times bigger than that of the bottom 10%, but that has now widened to more than 100 times.

Wealthy homes are often cushioned against food inflation because food accounts for a small portion of their income unlike the poor, who spend nearly half their income on the basic commodity. The rise in food prices has been attributed to the prevailing drought conditions, while the energy and transport costs are being driven up by the rising price of crude in the international market.

The Bureau defines low-income earners as those spending less than Ksh23,670 a month, the middle class as those spending between Ksh23,671 and Ksh120,000 and upper income earners as those spending in excess of Ksh120,000. Kenya is expected to create 7,500 new dollar millionaires in the next 10 years, a development that would take the country’s total to nearly 17,000 in 2026. Kenya’s population currently stands at 44.3 million people.

EAC scorecard to help monitor free trade agreement, create jobs for Kenyans, Tanzanians, Ugandans

The East African Community has developed a new scorecard to monitor progress and address challenges facing integration of the five-nation bloc

The scorecard recommends new measures including the free movement of goods, persons and labour

It also paves the way for the right of establishment, residence, free movement of services and free movement of capital

The initiative, dubbed the EAC Common Market Scorecard 2016 was launched on Monday, March 6, 2017. If implemented, it will benefit many of the region’s 150 million people. It will focus on the progress made towards the implementation of free movement of goods, capital and services, and identifies a number of barriers to intra-regional trade.

It further recommends a raft of measures for individual partner states meant to promote regional prosperity. This is likely to boost the seven year-old East Africa Common Market under the EAC Treaty, whose implementation has been slowed down by noncommittal member states and non-tariff barriers.

The World Bank and Trade Mark East Africa supported initiative follows up on the first scorecard developed in 2014. It focuses on monitoring and stimulating implementation of the freedoms and rights enshrined in the EAC Common Market Protocol.

East African Community and Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie expressed concern over the steady decline in intra EAC trade, whose value dropped to US$5.1 billion (Ksh523.5billion) in 2015, from US$5.6 billion (Ksh574.8 billion) in 2014.She attributed the decline to weak capacity within individual EAC partner states to resolve most of the non tariff barriers. Kenya’s EAC Integration Principal Secretary Betty Maina called for renewed efforts in promoting intra-EAC trade.