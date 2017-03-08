Business highlights – Power prices remain high as government seeks electricity imports from Uganda to cover Kenya’s low supply

Power prices remain high as government seeks electricity imports from Uganda to cover Kenya’s low supply

Kenya’s government imported 20.87 million kilowatt hours (kWh) from Uganda in the first month of the year, equivalent to four months of power that Nairobi has been importing from Kampala

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it had stepped up Uganda imports because they are cheaper when compared with thermal power

An ongoing drought has forced power generation companies to rely heavily on diesel, pushing up the cost of power bills

Electricity imports from Uganda hit a historic high in January as Kenya sought more power to plug a shortfalls from drought-hit hydroelectric dams.

The demand for hydropower and has grown from 12.2 million units last December and 4.8 million units in January last year. On average, a unit of hydropower goes for Ksh3 compared with Ksh20 for thermal energy. Thermal power is expensive and it is only produced when there is a shortage of cheaper hydropower and available geothermal energy has been fully injected into the grid.

Hydropower generation dipped to a 20-month low in January at 252 million units, due to depressed dam water levels as the drought ravaged the country.The supply shortfall was plugged by increased intake of a mix of imports, geothermal power and expensive diesel-fired electricity.

Kenyan homes and businesses consumed 829 million kWh of power in January. Households consuming 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) are currently paying Ksh3,691 up from Ksh3,398 recorded during same month last year, or Sh293 more.

MultiChoice East Africa defends DStv’s exclusive rights to air English Premier League

Entertainment company, MultiChoice East Africa has once again defended its exclusive rights to air the English Premier League (EPL), one of the world’s top football competitions

The company said it is open to an ongoing probe by the Competition Authority of Kenya over concerns raised about its monopoly in airing the affair

MultiChoice East Africa’s newly appointed General Manager for Commercial Activities, Kenneth Oyolla said yesterday that the company has not broken any rules

Last November, the CAK said it was looking into the firm’s DStv dominance in football content provision through SuperSport channels. A report to the industry regulator suggested exclusive EPL broadcast rights have put it ahead of payTV competitors where sports, especially the popular EPL, is viewed as a major driver for payTV subscriptions.

The authority also demanded that MultiChoice resell its EPL rights to local payTV providers to level the playing field.

Oyolla said the payTV market is driven by exclusivity as its core principle, and anyone is free to purchase the rights for different content.

Businesses with women on their boards are more sustainable, perform better, says CMA boss

Businesses with women on their boards have proved to be more sustainable, have better performance and good risk management, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has stated

The regulator has renewed calls for more women representation on management boards of listed companies in line with the constitutional two-thirds gender principle

Chief Executive Paul Muthaura says companies should consider incorporating women in their boards, ruling out affirmative action to enforce the rule

The CMA boss explained that decision-making should be driven across gender, skills and age. He was speaking in Nairobi yesterday when the Nairobi Securities Exchange joined 43 Stock Exchanges globally to ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ in commemoration of the International Women’s Day today. The capital markets regulator and intermediaries said they will observe the day by raising awareness on the importance of gender equality to the capital markets.

Currently, at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, 45% of the total workforce comprises women, 29% of whom are in senior management. Exchange Vice Chairman, Bob Karina said the NSE is continuously working on improving these numbers, adding that self-listing firms are rallying publicly traded ones to meet the gender rule by 2020.

Women representation on boards is about 18.5% in Kenya, according to a past study by the World Bank. According to the global lender, women do not receive enough support to take up top leadership positions to a level that is acceptable. Muthaura said most firms recycle women who have served on various boards, saying more opportunities need to be created to accommodate fresh blood. Kenya Association of Manufacturers chairperson Flora Mutahi said women are still under-represented in terms of leadership.