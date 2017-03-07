We cannot meet all your demands, angry President Kenyatta tell doctors

President Kenyatta tell doctors to be practical on their demands

The head of state reminded the striking medics to always remember their call of serving all

He says the government offer is better than what private facilities offer to their doctors

A visibly angry President Uhuru has told striking doctors that the government cannot meet all their demands saying Kenya is still a developing country.

Speaking during the opening of the 4th Annual Devolution Conference in Nakuru County, President Kenyatta said doctors need to be realistic and practical on their demands.

“Doctors need to realize that we are not able to achieve what they want because we are developing country and what they want cannot be achieved overnight,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said the medics need to be guided by practicality on their demands based on the ability of the government to pay.

“I want to remind doctors that theirs is a calling and a duty to serve all,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said the demands of doctors in the CBA will not be met by creating other demands.

“If religious fails to end the strike, we will be in a bit of problem and we will sort them out, I want to be clear on that,” Uhuru said.

“We are giving these people more than what their counterparts at private hospitals get but still they don’t want,” Uhuru said

“…aaah kwani hawa watu wanaona sisi ni wajinga aje.This sis blackmail and will not entertain it.They only work for two hours in government hospitals and then they run to their private clinics,” Uhuru said.

Earlier, the Inter-religious Council of Kenya said an end in sight was forthcoming even though they had failed to end the work boycott.

The court gave the council up until Monday next week to resolve the standoff between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health.