University students petition parliament over lecturers strike

Students complain the strike is interfering with their academic calendars

Student union leaders have threatened to hold countrywide demonstration to register their displeasure

University students today petitioned parliament over the prolonged lecturers strike that has entered its 42nd days today.

The Petition was signed by Moi University Nairobi campus chairman Edwin Kegoli, academia director Morgan Ochieng, assistant secretary general Perez Anzugira, finance director Gregory Anam and secretary general Dalman Muhamud.

“We humbly request police protection during the peaceful demonstration,” the five student leaders said in a statement.

“We have exams next month yet no learning has been going on for over a month now. Next Tuesday we will mobilise university students to hold demos along Harambee Avenue to show our displeasure if this matter is not resolved,” said Kegoli.

Last week the dons rejected an appeal by the senate committee on education to return to work as they work a solution with the national government.

Lecturers want the government to honour their 2013-17 Collective Bargaining Agreement. The government gave the striking lecturers Sh10 billion but the dons rejected the offer saying they need additional Sh7billion.

“The assembly should realise that the continuity of the strike limits students from realizing their academic advancements and engagements,” it read.