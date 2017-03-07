Ruaka apartment of looming death still standing three months later

Three months after tenants evacuated Ruaka’s infamous sinking Lancore Apartments in Kiambu County, the precarious structure still stands

The Kiambu County government is still debating whether or not to bring down the building

Tenants in neighbouring flats are planning to vacate their homes after cracks were discovered in their living rooms

National Construction Authority (NCA) officials deemed the structure unfit for occupation on November 25, 2016. The building’s pillars were buckling under the weight of a poorly-constructed structure. Cracks were noticed on a Wednesday night on November 23, 2016. By Friday that week, the units had been vacated. NCA asked tenants to vacate their home to allow for proper inspection of the building.

Moses Nyakiongora, a National Building Inspectorate official at the State Department of Housing, said in November that they would inspect the building to determine if it could be salvaged rather than be brought down.

He also added that the department would inspect the surrounding areas that have a history of poor construction including Ruaka and Ruiru.

“Since it was an already occupied building, the mandate falls within the Kiambu County Government,” Wangui Kabala, Head of Corporate Communications at the National Construction Authority told X News.

READ ALSO: Building Collapses At Kariobangi South

Kabala stated that a multi-agency committee, headed they National Buildings Inspectorate Chairman, Moses Nyakiongora was set up to determine whether the building could be saved or should be brought down.

Even as Lancore Apartments stands like Italy’s famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, those responsible for its demolition are still drafting a report to determine its fate.

In an interview conducted in December, 2016, a tenant from the Lancore Apartments told X News that finding a new house would be difficult. He had been shacking up with his girlfriend in the doomed building and was forced to move to a more expensive apartment on short notice.

“We don’t have a choice,” he said.

“I will just collect my deposit and go,” he added.

He blames the buildings’ contractors, arguing that they deceived the owner by claiming the foundation was stable.

The five-storey building, valued at an estimated Ksh 200 million, was the subject of much scrutiny late 2016.

Tri Mucatha, an apartment block adjacent to the sinking building, was given a clean bill of health by NCA in November 2016. A month later, it also developed cracks. Tenants confirm that thin lines were first noticed in late December, barely a month after the other apartment began to sink. Other tenants are noticing similar crevices near their window frames.

The fissures caused panic among Tri Mucatha residents, who first aired their concerns in a WhatsAp thread. At least two units have since been vacated as tenants look for safer places to live.

“It is not big or deep, but it’s definitely not just the plaster,” said a young woman living in the block, who was describing a crack on her wall. Others posted images of their apartments, noting that cracks were visible both inside and outside their homes.

READ ALSO: Four killed as wall collapses in Westlands

These developments come ten months after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit to look into what appears to be a growing a trend of collapsing buildings in Nairobi. The May, 2016 audit covered most parts of Eastlands, Dagoretti, Kasarani, Zimmerman, Roysambu, Githurai 44 and 45, Garden Estate, Thome, and Kilimani. The report concluded that buildings collapse because of poor quality of concrete, lack of proper foundation and use of substandard building stones.

The audit confirmed that on April 28, 2016, a wall collapsed along Nairobi’s Lenana Road. Leaving three people dead and several others injured. On March 9, 2016, a four-storey building in Zimmerman, Nairobi also collapsed though no one was injured since it had been vacated. On May 11, 2015, a perimeter wall at a South B mosque collapsed due to heavy rains leaving 10 people dead.

Similar cases have been reported in Huruma, Kaloleni and Kariobangi in Nairobi from as early as June, 2011.

Last August, residents of a five-storey structure in Bururburu, Nairobi were forced to evacuate the building, which collapsed hours later. Buruburu police cordoned the block and camped outside the building in Kariobangi South to keep off tenants who intended to salvage their belongings.

READ ALSO: Pipeline, Umoja among Nairobi estates with dangerous buildings

“A resident alerted the police at around 3:00 pm on Monday that the building had cracks and that the cracks were expanding,” Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome said in a statement on August 2, 2016.

Meanwhile Ruaka’s Lancore Apartments rarely sees any foot traffic save for a guard or two posted outside the building.

National Buildings Inspectorate Chairman, Nyakiongora’s team has not yet made a decision on what will happen to the structure.

“The committee is yet to release the final report, which shall be shared upon release,” Kabala told X News.