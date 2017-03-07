Menu degustation at the Exchange Bar(Photos)

Luxurious Sarova Stanley had a chance of Menu dégustation for the new items that would be included on the Menu at the Exchange Bar.

This was an ornamental feast for the lover of Chipped Vegetables with sweet Tangy Red Pepper and Tofu Souce.

READ ALSO: King Kaka, Juacali, Sanaipei light up Nakuru for Sauti Sol X Chrome Mega Bash (PHOTOS)

Here are samples of the new menu that will be served at the Exchange Bar in Sarova Stanley.

Photos by: Edwin Gitobu/Xnews

READ ALSO: Kenya Breweries launches new beverage