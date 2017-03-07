Menu degustation at the Exchange Bar(Photos)

March 7, 2017 44 Views

Luxurious Sarova Stanley had a chance of Menu dégustation for the new items that would be included on the Menu at the Exchange Bar.

This was an ornamental feast for the lover of Chipped Vegetables with sweet Tangy Red Pepper and Tofu Souce.

Here are samples of the new menu that will be served at the Exchange Bar in Sarova Stanley.

Photos by: Edwin Gitobu/Xnews

 

 

Glazed chicken Drum sticks

Chopped Vegetables with Sweet Tangy Red Pepper and Tofu Sauce

 

Confit Duck Samosa

 

Fritto Misto

 

Vegetable Cerrine

 

