Let’s avoid unnecessary conflicts for devolution to succeed

Governors call for an end of unnecessary fight between instutions that inhibit success of devolution

Underfunding and delaying of disbursement of funds remain the real challenges affecting devolution

Chairman Council of Governors has called for unity of purpose among instutions in order for devolution to succeed.

Speaking during the opening of the 4th Annual Devolution Conference in Nakuru County, Munya said previous tussle between various institutions and the county governments has derailed development in counties.

“If there is one thing we have learnt in the last four years is that mistrust and discord between institutions can only delay development.Going forward I want the National Assembly, the National government and other institutions that we should work together,” Munya said.

There has been supremacy tussle between the senate and the county governments in the last four years.

The county government have also constantly lock horns with the national government over delay of disbursement of funds.

Munya complained that to date some functions that were developed remain unfunded.

“Since the beginning of devolution we have heard issues with various institutions lack of funds, delay disbursement of funds, lack of consultations between national government and county government and lack of provision of technical support among others. Some services remain unfunded yet have been devolved like library services,” Munya said.

Munya said devolution is the real deal despite other people opposing it.

On the ongoing doctors strike, Munya said hard decisions has to be made so as to save the every poor people that depend on public hospitals

-The environment has not been amiable

Majority of governors, and over 2,000 delegates attended the event being held Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute.

The four-day event ends on Thursday.