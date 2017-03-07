Latest news headlines-March 7 2017 Talks on doctors’ strike talks fail to reach agreement

Talks on doctors’ strike talks fail to reach agreement

Public hospitals will continue to be closed for the next one week after doctors and government failed to come to a truce on ending the strike.

Speaking as they presented a report made on progress made in the talks before the Court of Appeal today, lead mediators the Inter-religious Council of Kenya said an end in sight was forthcoming even though they had failed to end the work boycott.

The court gave the council up until Monday next week to resolve the standoff between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health.

“This court will not be sitting next week but we will ask the President to set up a special bench to hear the case on Monday,” Justice Martha Koome ruled.

The sticky issue that now remains is the return to work formula (RTWF) that has failed to be agreed on by both parties with the 3-judge bench pleading with governors to sign the recognition agreement as a sign of commitment.

They judges ruled that the case be mentioned on Monday for the purpose of having it on record that the dispute was settled.

Cracks in Jubilee over Nairobi gubernatorial race

The cracks within Jubilee Party over the best candidate to unseat Evans Kidero widen today after Peter Kenneth called Nairobi senator ‘a thug and racketeer of politics who does not deserve to be Nairobi Governor.

The former Presidential candidate dismissed the candidature of Sonko saying the senator does not deserve a chance to be elected as Nairobi City governor.

He said even though they both seek to unseat incumbent governor Evans Kidero, they are not in the same league of competition.

“We are different. I offer leadership, he offers hooliganism; I offer a way forward, what he offers is cheerleading to groups of gangs and encouraging gangs,” Kenneth told a National Muslims’ Leaders’ Forum at crown Plaza hotel.

Both Kenneth and Senator Sonko are seeking to clinch Jubilee Party ticket for City gubernatorial seat. Others eyeing the Jubilee party ticket includes Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, Margaret Wanjiru (former Starehe) and Dennis Waweru (Dagoretti South).

“I went through some school, perhaps some school went through him. But we should not score own goals. We should score goals on the other side,” he added.

Tobiko to face MPs over removal of Auditor General from Office

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions are this week expected to give submissions on a public petition seeking the removal of the Auditor General Edward Ouko from office.

EACC Chief Executive Halakhe Waqo and DPP Keriako Tobiko have been listed to appear before the Finance and Trade Committee of the National Assembly to provide information of their investigations in which they seem to reach contradicting conclusions.

Whereas the EACC called for the prosecution of Ouko over abuse of office and the irregular award of a Sh100 million software contract, the DPP cleared Ouko of all the three charges, but approved prosecution of retired Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia on expanded graft charges.

Tobiko will address the context of remarks he made during an interview with a newspaper where he is quoted as saying that there were “sinister and mischievous” attempts to coerce him to put Ouko in the dock.