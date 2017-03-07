KRA intercepts heroin worth sh.98,000 at JKIA

- The heroin was concealed in packages of 10 turtle artefacts each weighing 500 grams
- Kenya Revenue Authority continues to be vigilant on all consignments passing through the country’s ports of entry
- The Authority has in the recent past deployed non- intrusive scanners at ports of entry as it beefs up its efforts in Customs and Border Control
The Kenya Revenue Authority has intercepted heroin worth sh.98,000 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.
The heroin weighing 5 kilograms was seized on Friday (3rd March, 2017) by KRA officers. The consignment was detected as it went through the non- intrusive scanners at the Airport. The suspect sending the heroine is identified as Uche Samuel of Nyayo Estate, Embakasi, Nairobi, while the recipient is Ms. Ruth Brown of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Officers involved in the exercise have handed over the consignment to the Kenya Airport Police for further investigations.
