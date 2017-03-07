Kenya to receive Sh380 million assets stolen by Gichuru and Okemo

Okemo and Gichuru are accused of laundering State assets during their time as heads of energy departments in the Moi era

Gichuru was KPLC boss while Okemo was Energy Minister when the alleged theft is said to have happened in 2001

Kenya and Jersey have signed an agreement on the return of over £3million (Sh380 million) of stolen assets recovered from former Kenya Power and Lightning boss Samuel Gichuru and former minister Chris Okemo.

The assets, looted by Gichuru-owned Windward Trading Limited, were confiscated by the Government of Jersey through its Royal Court in 2014.

The corrupt activities took place in Kenya where Windward’s beneficial owner, Samuel Gichuru, is resident.

“The signing of this agreement conveys a powerful message that both Jersey and Kenya are committed to combatting issues of historic corruption and economic crime,” the British High Commission said in a statement.

“We are delighted to reach agreement with the Government of Jersey on this important matter. We welcome the positive cooperation between Kenya and Jersey and look forward to an enhanced partnership in future,” said Treasury PS Kamau Thugge.

In June 2011, the Attorney General of Jersey requested the extradition of Gichuru and Okemo, former Nambale MP and energy minister in the Moi administration to face money laundering charges in Jersey.