Kenya on the verge of Olympics ban after NOCK officials shoot down constitution

For the second time in less than 10 days NOCK failed to pass its new constitution on Tuesday 7th March.

The new law did not meet the two-thirds majority to be adopted.

13 Executive committee members led by boss Dr Kipchoge Keino voted as a block against the constitution.

19 casts from affiliate federation did not meet the threshold.

IOC is expected to announce its ruling following the stalemate with suspending the country the most likely outcome.

Kenya’s participation in the 2020 Olympics has been put into further jeopardy after the National Olympics Executive committee shot down a vote to amend its constitution during a stormy Extra Ordinary Meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday 7th march.

The move will most likely trigger the an International Olympics Committee (IOC) to impose a ban on the country after failing to adopt a delayed constitution.

Sources from the closed door meeting on Tuesday indicated that Nock) Constitution was subjected to a vote that required a two-thirds majority to be adopted. The failed vote comes even as IOC sent two observers to oversee the exercise that was aborted last month after members failed to agree.

During the vote, those against the adopted constitution led by long serving President, Dr. Kipchoge Keino voted led 13 other executive committee members to cast as a block which meant the 19 other votes from affiliate federations was not sufficient to surpass the two-thirds majority threshold. What followed was uncalled for commotion in the face of the IOC officials to all but seal the country’s fate.

What the Nock officials did was in complete contrast of what the IOC had demanded which was vote the proposed new laws that was meant to streamline the national body which has come under fire recently for among other thing s unprofessionalism.

IOC is expected to announce its ruling following the stalemate in what could see the country banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or action taken against individual Nock Exco members who openly defied the international body.