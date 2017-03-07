Business highlights – HELB targets guarantors in new plan to recover student loans

HELB targets guarantors in new plan to recover student loans

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has begun pursuing guarantors of student loans as it seeks to recover billions of shillings from past beneficiaries

The agency has over 85,000 loan defaulters owing a combined Ksh9.7 billion

The financier has been piling pressure on the loan defaulters as part of a strategy to collect the money it needs to plug a funding gap

It has written to the loan guarantors reminding them of their legal obligation to ensure the loans are paid as specified in the contract agreements.

HELB Chief Executive Officer, Charles Ringera said the organization is contacting guarantors of those who are not easily traceable, probably living in a foreign country, or those who have failed to pay for more than 10 years.

The beneficiaries are expected to contact HELB and start paying the loan a year after completing college.

Last year, HELB began blocking disbursements to applicants whose parents had failed to repay the loans advanced to them during their time as students. The agency said money would only be released into such students’ accounts after their parents resumed paying their loans.

So far, a total of 159,997 graduates have fully repaid their loans worth Ksh12.3 billion while a total of 132,233 beneficiaries are servicing loans worth Ksh19.8 billion. HELB is seeking to recover Ksh4.12 billion in the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2017 and efforts to get guarantors involved are part of that plan.

Kenya urges Indian movie makers to shoot films in the country

Kenya is wooing leading film production companies in India to shoot their upcoming movies in the country

The Tourism Ministry is seeking to attract more foreign visitors

Both nations plan to invest more on other initiatives that would boost brand awareness through sports such, Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions, as well as association with celebrities and other consumer brands

Kenya wants India-based movie companies to take interest in its outstanding shooting locations that has seen over 80 international films shot entirely in Kenya, many of which have won several international awards.

Speaking during the just concluded India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) in India, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Director Mohanjeet Brar noted that Kenya has some outstanding shooting locations waiting to be explored by the Indian film makers.

The meeting was attended by over 50 biggest production houses from India and regional film industries. India is one of the fastest growing tourist source markets to Kenya.

The country is now ranked the third best performing market after US and UK. Last year, the market recorded a growth of 28.85 percent with a total of 64,116 arrivals to Kenya up from 49,756 tourists in 2015.