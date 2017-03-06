You have 40 days to stop illegal activities or face us in court

NGO accuses Marie Stopes of engaging in illegal activities

African Organization to hold have peaceful prayers at the gates of Marie Stopes headquarters every day until Easter Monday.

A non-governmental organizations has accused Marie Stopes of procuring abortions in Kenya even when it is illegal according to Article 26 of the constitution of Kenya 2010

African Organization for Families whose mission is to defend natural families, marriage, human dignity and children across Africa has now told Marie Stopes to stop the illegal process or they will file a legal suit.

“Our organization has evidence beyond reproach that Marie Stopes procure abortions in Kenya even when it is illegal (Article 26 of CoK 2010) . We hope also to create awareness in communities and especially to women in Kenya on the need to boycott the Marie Stopes clinics country wide,” reads a statement from the African Organization for Families

“African Organization for Families is thus giving the Marie Stopes management 40 Days to end their illegal activities in Kenya failure to which we will file a legal suit,” further reads the statement.

On Wednesday 1st of March 2017, the organization launched a massive campaigns to end abortions in Kenya called “40 Days for Life-Kenya”.

The campaigns involve praying and holding peaceful protests at the Marie Stopes headquarters for the 40 days in a bid to stop them from carrying out abortions in the clinics.

The organization will have a press conference at the gate of Marie Stopes headquarters on Wednesday. It will also have peaceful prayers at the gates of Marie Stopes headquarters every day until Easter Monday.