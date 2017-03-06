Thrifty at Thrift social: How it went down (PHOTOS)

Once again thrift Social was upon us to serve up some street, high and afro-centred looks and labels. Not only was it an opportunity to look good and buy great threads but a chance to give back to society.The must-go fashion gig went down at The Alchemist Bar on Sunday, 5th March 2017 an here are some sights and sounds.
