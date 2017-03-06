The best of the best at the 5th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards!

The Eko Hotel in Lagos Nigeria hosted Africa’s best and brightest talents gathered to celebrate the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The evening was lit up with performances by renowned musicians Timi Dakolo, Lira and Waje. Other performances included The Voice Nigeria winner Arese’s tribute to departed actors, and the stunning renditions by other Voice alumni Chike and DNA. A special highlight of the evening was the performance by dancers from the stable of Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions.
At the end of the evening, some of Africa’s biggest titles took top honours whilst there were surprises in other categories.
And the winners are:
BEST SHORTFILM – OGO OKPUE – CAT FACE
BEST SOUND TRACK/ORIGINAL SCORE MOVIE/TV SERIES – MICHAEL ‘THE TRUTH’ OGUNLADE – THE ENCOUNTER
BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – GUY STEER – VAYA
BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – NNODIM CHIGOZIE & PAULA PETERSON – OLOIBIRI
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER PAT EGWURUBE – 76
BEST MAKE UP ARTIST (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – HAKEEM ONILOGBO AJIBOLA/PEREKEME ODON – OLOIBIRI
BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – PAT NEBO – 76
BEST WRITER MOVIE/TV SERIES – CRAIG FREIMOND/ TSHABALIRA LEBAKENG/ ANTHONY MAFELA / DAVID MAJOKA / MADODA NTULI / HARRIET PERLMAN / ROBBIE THORPE – VAYA
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – LANCE GEWER – HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – ELLIOT SEWAPE – 93 DAYS
BEST DOCUMENTARY – UGA CARLINI – ALISON
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA – DAVID JONES DAVID
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA – MEG OTANWA
BEST DRAMA – TINSEL
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY – DEBORAH ANUNGWA
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY- SAMUEL AJIBOLA
BEST COMEDY – THE JOHNSONS
BEST MOVIE (SOUTH AFRICA) – ELVIS CHUKS – ALL ABOUT LOVE
BEST MOVIE (EAST AFRICA) – SARIKA HEMI LAKHANI – KATI KATI
BEST MOVIE (WEST AFRICA) – ROGERS OFIME – OLOIBIRI
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – FUNKE AKINDELE – JENIFAS DIARY
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI – DAUDI OTIENO ANGUKA – ZILIZALA
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO – CREY AHANONU – AMONYE-BU-ONYE
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA – TIJJANI SHEHU YAHAYA – YAKI DA ZUCIYA
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA – ABIODUN JIMOH, JUMOKE ODETOLA – SOMEWHERE IN THE DARK
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES – IMEH BISHOP UMOH – THE BOSS IS MINE
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES FUNKE AKINDELE – JENIFAS DIARY
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – SAMBASA NZERIBE – SLOW COUNTRY
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – RITA DOMINIC – 76
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – ROTIMI SALAMI – JUST NOT MARRIED
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – EBELE OKARO ONYUIKE – FOUR ONE LOVE
BEST DIRECTOR (MOVIE) – IZU OJUKWU – 76
BEST OVERALL MOVIE – ADONIJAH OWIRIWA / IZU OJUKWU – 76
