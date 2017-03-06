The best of the best at the 5th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards!

The Eko Hotel in Lagos Nigeria hosted Africa’s best and brightest talents gathered to celebrate the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The evening was lit up with performances by renowned musicians Timi Dakolo, Lira and Waje. Other performances included The Voice Nigeria winner Arese’s tribute to departed actors, and the stunning renditions by other Voice alumni Chike and DNA. A special highlight of the evening was the performance by dancers from the stable of Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions.

At the end of the evening, some of Africa’s biggest titles took top honours whilst there were surprises in other categories.

And the winners are:

BEST SHORTFILM – OGO OKPUE – CAT FACE

BEST SOUND TRACK/ORIGINAL SCORE MOVIE/TV SERIES – MICHAEL ‘THE TRUTH’ OGUNLADE – THE ENCOUNTER

BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – GUY STEER – VAYA

BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – NNODIM CHIGOZIE & PAULA PETERSON – OLOIBIRI

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER PAT EGWURUBE – 76

BEST MAKE UP ARTIST (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – HAKEEM ONILOGBO AJIBOLA/PEREKEME ODON – OLOIBIRI

BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – PAT NEBO – 76

BEST WRITER MOVIE/TV SERIES – CRAIG FREIMOND/ TSHABALIRA LEBAKENG/ ANTHONY MAFELA / DAVID MAJOKA / MADODA NTULI / HARRIET PERLMAN / ROBBIE THORPE – VAYA

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – LANCE GEWER – HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – ELLIOT SEWAPE – 93 DAYS

BEST DOCUMENTARY – UGA CARLINI – ALISON

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA – DAVID JONES DAVID

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA – MEG OTANWA

BEST DRAMA – TINSEL

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY – DEBORAH ANUNGWA

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY- SAMUEL AJIBOLA

BEST COMEDY – THE JOHNSONS

BEST MOVIE (SOUTH AFRICA) – ELVIS CHUKS – ALL ABOUT LOVE

BEST MOVIE (EAST AFRICA) – SARIKA HEMI LAKHANI – KATI KATI

BEST MOVIE (WEST AFRICA) – ROGERS OFIME – OLOIBIRI

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – FUNKE AKINDELE – JENIFAS DIARY

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI – DAUDI OTIENO ANGUKA – ZILIZALA

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO – CREY AHANONU – AMONYE-BU-ONYE

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA – TIJJANI SHEHU YAHAYA – YAKI DA ZUCIYA

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA – ABIODUN JIMOH, JUMOKE ODETOLA – SOMEWHERE IN THE DARK

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES – IMEH BISHOP UMOH – THE BOSS IS MINE

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES FUNKE AKINDELE – JENIFAS DIARY

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – SAMBASA NZERIBE – SLOW COUNTRY

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – RITA DOMINIC – 76

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – ROTIMI SALAMI – JUST NOT MARRIED

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES – EBELE OKARO ONYUIKE – FOUR ONE LOVE

BEST DIRECTOR (MOVIE) – IZU OJUKWU – 76

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – ADONIJAH OWIRIWA / IZU OJUKWU – 76