President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kibaki and Raila are among the dignitaries attending Gachagua burial in Nyeri county

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former president Mwai Kibaki and Opposition leader Raila Odinga the dignitaries attending the late Governor Nderitu Gachagua burial in Nyeri county.

Others include Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and council of governors Chair and Meru Governor Peter Munya.

Several MPs led by Majority Leader Aden Duale are also in attendance.

Senators are also attending the burial of the late Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

They are led by Deputy Speaker and Muranga senator Kembi Getura.

The firebrand Mombasa senator Ali Hassan Joho who jetted back in the county yesterday from a two weeks trip in the US is also in attendance alongside a host of governors.