Politics at play in Laikipia land invasions, Nkaissery says

The government has alleged political involvement in ongoing land invasions in Laikipia county that yesterday saw the killing of a former British army officer in his ranch.

Speaking today during a briefing on the murder of Tristan Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisserry issued a stern warning to illegal herders and bandits intruding on private land as he announced the arrest of 379 of the illegal grazers.

“Politicians are contributing to the tension in Laikipia, sometimes by inciting locals. It is against the law for the herders to invade private land,” he said.

Nkaissery also said that 16 ranches in the vast county had been cleared of herders as he assured that the government was on top of the lawlessness that has prevailed there.

This comes even as Britain demanded the restoration of law and order in the area following the shooting of army veteran Tristan Voorspuy who held British and Kenyan citizenship at the expansive Sosian ranch which he co-owns.

“I was deeply saddened by the murder of Mr Tristan Voorspuy. The British High Commission is in touch with his family to provide support at this difficult time,” British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said in a statement today.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Ndegwa Muhoro visited the 24,000-acre ranch today as he launched a probe into the killing of Voospruy as he warned that his agency was after the financiers of the invasions.

Nkaissery said that Voorpuy was among private land owners who had declined security protection instead opting to resolve the impasse by negotiating with the local community.

The body of the Briton was found last evening after he went on horseback to investigate extent of damage on one of the lodges at the ranch that was torched last Friday.

The CS’s directive follows a similar one he made in November last year when he ordered the removal of pastoralists in private ranches in the county.

Tourism CS Najib Balala who spoke at the same event assured tourists in the county of their security and that normalcy would be returned in the near future.

It is estimated in the last four months that over 10,000 herders with 135,000 livestock have invaded private land, from large ranches and conservancies to small farms, in the search for pasture for their animals in the midst of a biting drought.