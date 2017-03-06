New Act : MoonBoy “From the time that I started it was a real challenge trying to break into the industry.”

Moses Onyango aka MoonBoy might be new to the scene but he has a few notches under his belt that need us to put some respect on his name. In addition to collaborating with Jua Cali and Frasha, he is an artiste in his own right with many great things to come. Here’s what XACCESS learned from him.

Tell us about yourself

I’m a singer and a dancer. I do RnB, pop and hip hop.

How did you come you with the name Moonboy?

The word ‘Moon’ is part of my initials then I just added the ‘boy’ part.

How did you get your start in the industry?

I started recording actual music when I was 15 years old but I’ve been singing for as long as I could remember. I released my first track when I was 17 and I got my breakthrough I can say in 2016. I got the chance to collaborate with Jua Cali and Frasha. The single I did with Frasha is called GOD and the one I did with Jua Cali is called ‘MAMBO MBAYA.’

What would you say is the message of your music?

My message can be summed up as love and inspiration. Basically MoonBoy the act is an artiste who would be talking about love and what people go through, the struggles and challenges that people face in life and I try to be inspirational and pass on a positive message.

Where do you get inspiration from while crafting music?

Like I said real life plays a huge part in the issues that I touch on. The things people go through, the things that I myself have gone through are where I get inspiration from when I decide to sit down and write a song.

Which artistes would you say have influenced your sound?

I really look up to Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Usher and their artistry.

What are you working on currently?

Right now I’m working on putting together the music video for my single, it’s called ‘Don’t Give Up,’ completing my album and releasing a few more singles from the album.

Are there any artistes you would love to work with?

Bien-Aime from Sauti Sol and Dela, from outside of the country there are so many I don’t even think I could start to name them.

What are the major challenges you’ve faced trying to break into the industry?

The biggest one has to be getting into the mainstream. From the time that I started it was a real challenge trying to break into the industry in that way and get some recognition. But after working with Jua Cali and Frasha right now I can say I’m a position where I can go a radio station, have an interview and they can play my music.