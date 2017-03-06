Maina Njenga sues Jubilee party, IEBC for rejecting his nomination papers for Laikipia Senatorial seat

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has sued Jubilee Party and Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for declining to accept his nomination papers for the Laikipia senatorial seat.

Through his lawyer Evans Ondieki, Mr Njenga claimed that his papers were rejected on Friday following instructions by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

He alleged the act to bar from presenting his papers at the Jubilee party headquarters was authoritarian and unwarranted as Kenya is an open democratic society.

“The officers said they were acting under instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto. They said the two will call me,” Maina said on Friday.

Maina, further accused the two respondents of acting illegally and said the move encroach on upon his political rights.

In a suit filed at Political Parties Tribunal court, Maina wants the decision by Jubilee party annulled.

He also wants the court to order Jubilee Party and the electoral body to promote and observe the values and principles of democracy and justice in the execution of their mandates.

In the defence filed in the court, Maina says he was not given reasons for the action yet he had spent more than Sh100 million campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta led outfit.

However, former an ex-Mungiki turned evangelist swore an affidavit indicating that he no longer associated with the sect and was a God-fearing person.

“I have never been a member of a proscribed organisation and those claiming so should provide evidence,” Maina said through lawyer Evans Ondieki.

His lawyer, Njenga was duly registered as a Jubilee member and had paid the requisite Sh250 000 fee for registration and nomination.

“Having paid the amount it is unfair for the respondents to reject my nomination papers without giving reasons,” His lawyer said.