Lyric Lab – Where has Kendi been?

Kendi – You Make Me Feel

Where has Kendi been? The last time she released a real song was in 2014. Anyway with ‘You Make Me Feel’ she has come some ways but a few things stand out. Why are her eyes closed during the video? Why is her love interest randomly taking a shower in the video? There are dancers in the video, do you remember them? ‘You Make Me Feel’ has a chance to sound like an old school dance song but it falls short from that, the songs is not here nor there, it just is.

READ ALSO: 4 new acts that need to do better in 2017

Eunice Njeri – Ameni

Clearly Eunice Njeri does not care about all the noise that has been going her way in recent times. The singer is giving us a good old praise tune in apparently Maasai fashion. “For all of God’s promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding “Yes!” And through Christ, our “Amen” (which means “Yes”) ascends to God for his glory, “she writes. If you are expecting a messy comment section, as in most YouTube videos, this is not the place to find it.

READ ALSO: Who is Eunice Njeri and why is she taking up all your bandwidth?

Muthoni Drummer Queen – Kenyan Message

When’s the last time the government had a good dressing down from an artiste? It’s been a while and ‘Kenyan Message’ could not have come at a more opportune moment. Leaving aside the message, this song is not the easiest tune to consume. It’s jarring and staccato and some of the time the beats are lost but it seems to work, it catches your attention. MDQ is taking the people to church in her own very powerful way.