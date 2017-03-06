Law enforcers AP working towards KPL promotion

Law enforcers AP working towards KPL promotion
March 6, 2017 40 Views
  • AP, are working to secure promotion to KPL from the NSL at the end of the season.
  • The side from Embakasi started the lower tier season with a 3-1 win over Bidco on Saturday 4th March.
  • Coach Ongiri, wants to keep the team intact without allowing top players to leave.
  • Tusker FC’s Michael Khamati is one of the top players to have played for the club recently.

Administration Police FC has set their sights on clinching promotion to the Kenyan Premier League KPL when the current National Super League NSL ends.

The law enforcers got their NSL season underway in the best possible way after, dispatching Bidco United 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a brace from Nicodemus Etemesi either side of Benjamin Kahindi’s goal that had AP leading 2-0 at the breather. Former AFC Leopards and Ushuru FC attacker Mohammed Hassan notched Bidco’s consolation.

Club’s coach David Ongiri acknowledged the fact that his players played to the book in their first match, something he expects to be replicated throughout the season.

READ ALSO: Can Tusker FC defend their crown? As FKF releases GOtv Shield schedule

“Some people will say it is too early to start thinking about promotion and to some extent they’re right. But basically what we are doing is working with our plan as early as possible will eying the main target,” Ongiri told Xsport.

AP’s convincing start to the new season did not come as a surprise at least to Ongiri who reflected on the near perfect pre-season they had which included wins over former KPL champions Gor Mahia 3-2, Nairobi Stima 1-0 and Mount Kenya University 3-0.

Forward Michael Khamati left AP, IN 2013 for AFC Leopards, the player later signed for champions Tusker FC (Photo Capital FM)

The Embakasi based side desire for promotion will drive them towards trying to keep hold of their best players while trying to avoid losing players as happened a few season ago when their talismanic forward Mike Khamati was poached by local giants AFC Leopards. The striker currently is with reigning champions Tusker FC.

READ ALSO: Ouch!!! Tusker FC eliminated by AS Port Louis

In other NSL week one results, former KPL side Nakuru All Stars were ruthless thumping Kibera 3-0 at the Afraha Stadium. Palos FC has had a 3-0 win over St. Joseph. Other matches saw Joakim Omollo give Wazito FC a 1-0 result over FC Talanta as Nairobi Stima and MOSCA FC shared a two-all draw.

The only other draw on the opening weekend was a 1-1 stalemate between Agrochemicals and Police FC.

The second tier league resumes on Saturday, 11 March.

 

 

Previous Latest news headlines- March 6 2017 Thousands gather in Nyeri to give Gachagua final send-off
Next Jurists agency suspend its executive director over fight with his wife
Tags AFC LeopardsAgrochemicalsAPKiberaKPLMOSCA FCNairobi StimaNakuru All StarsNSLPalos FCUshuru FC
Category Sports

You might also like

Who wants it more, as Venus & Serena Williams meet in ninth Grand Slam final:betting tips
Latest 0 Comments

Who wants it more, as Venus & Serena Williams meet in ninth Grand Slam final:betting tips

Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time after the American sisters came through their semi-finals in Melbourne. The sisters first met  at

Latest 0 Comments

Lukaku scores in Everton win over Hammers

Everton ended a sequence of five matches without a win with a scrappy victory against a West Ham side who remain close to the relegation zone. Romelu Lukaku put Everton

Sports 0 Comments

Ranieri: It’s impossible to win Champions League

 Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (C) celebrates with team mate Danny Simpson (R) after scoring against Man Utd during the FA Community Shield between Manchester United and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply