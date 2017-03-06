Law enforcers AP working towards KPL promotion

AP, are working to secure promotion to KPL from the NSL at the end of the season.

Administration Police FC has set their sights on clinching promotion to the Kenyan Premier League KPL when the current National Super League NSL ends.

The law enforcers got their NSL season underway in the best possible way after, dispatching Bidco United 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a brace from Nicodemus Etemesi either side of Benjamin Kahindi’s goal that had AP leading 2-0 at the breather. Former AFC Leopards and Ushuru FC attacker Mohammed Hassan notched Bidco’s consolation.

Club’s coach David Ongiri acknowledged the fact that his players played to the book in their first match, something he expects to be replicated throughout the season.

“Some people will say it is too early to start thinking about promotion and to some extent they’re right. But basically what we are doing is working with our plan as early as possible will eying the main target,” Ongiri told Xsport.

AP’s convincing start to the new season did not come as a surprise at least to Ongiri who reflected on the near perfect pre-season they had which included wins over former KPL champions Gor Mahia 3-2, Nairobi Stima 1-0 and Mount Kenya University 3-0.

The Embakasi based side desire for promotion will drive them towards trying to keep hold of their best players while trying to avoid losing players as happened a few season ago when their talismanic forward Mike Khamati was poached by local giants AFC Leopards. The striker currently is with reigning champions Tusker FC.

In other NSL week one results, former KPL side Nakuru All Stars were ruthless thumping Kibera 3-0 at the Afraha Stadium. Palos FC has had a 3-0 win over St. Joseph. Other matches saw Joakim Omollo give Wazito FC a 1-0 result over FC Talanta as Nairobi Stima and MOSCA FC shared a two-all draw.

The only other draw on the opening weekend was a 1-1 stalemate between Agrochemicals and Police FC.

The second tier league resumes on Saturday, 11 March.