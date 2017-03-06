King Kaka, Juacali, & Sanaipei light up Nakuru for Sauti Sol X Chrome Mega Bash (PHOTOS)

It was an action packed weekend in Nakuru at Chrome Mega Bash on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Grill Park Lounge Nakuru, after electrifying performances by some of Kenya’s biggest names in the industry. Songbird Sanaipei Tande was the first to wow the revellers after performing several hits song including ‘Leta Wimbo’, charged revellers with her steamy single ‘Mfalme Wa Mapenzi’ and her new single ‘Amini’. King Kaka, who stole the show from the headline act, Sauti Sol opened his performance with hit collabo song ‘Baadaye’. The climax of the concert was the electrifying performance by Sauti Sol. The trio – Bien, Chimano and Savara entertained the revellers for an hour performing some of their greatest hits; Shake yo Bam Bam, Kuliko Jana and while Savara did his thing on a wheelchair due to a leg surgery his female fans were still loud enough to ignore the fact.

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza said, “We are excited that Nakuru was a hit. We had a massive turn out from our fans and I am sure that we will have an even bigger turn out in our next concert in Meru and Machakos. It was clear that this was a party not to be missed especially for Chrome Vodka consumers and Sauti Sol fans.” The concert comes two months after Sauti Sol renewed a brand ambassadorship contract with Chrome Vodka.

Check out the pics.

