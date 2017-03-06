KenGen drops by 17 Percent

- An additional 5MWof geothermal energy was connected to the grid from its innovative wellhead programme in December 2016
- The project to be funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to a tune of Ksh40 billion will inject an additional 158MW to the national grid. It involves construction of two geothermal power units of 79MW each.
KenGen posts 17 percent drop in profits for the Half Year period ending December 31th 2016 following poor performance in the non-traditional revenue streams. The profits before tax decreased to Ksh6,566 million from Ksh8,384million while profit after tax dropped to Ksh4,625million from Ksh5,653 million in 2015.
According to Eng. Mugo, the results were impacted by the decommissioning of Garissa, Lamu and Embakasi Gas Turbine Thermal power plants and pending receipt of revenue from commercial drilling services.
“Although the decommissioned plants reduced our revenues in this interim period, we expect to deepen use of renewable energy in the grid to the benefit of electricity customers and new industrial investors since these power plants used expensive fuel to run. This has no doubt helped the country manage the use of thermal power plants during this period of drought,” he said.
