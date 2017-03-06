Jurists agency suspend its executive director over fight with his wife

The organization says it condemns all forms of human rights violations and notably gender-based violence.

During Mohochi’s absence, Ms Elsy Sainna will perform the duties of the executive director in acting capacity

ICJ has also established a fact-finding sub-committee of for council members to inquire into the veracity of the claims, collect necessary and relevant facts from the concerned parties and report back to the council within 30 days.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenyan chapter has suspended its executive director Samwel Mohochi over allegations of fighting with his wife.

The move follows an article in one of the dailies that widely reported that Mohochi is alleged to have unlawfully assaulted his wife Judy Njugu.

The report indicated that Mohochi was arraigned before a Kibera court and released on bond.

“Mohochi is entitled to a fair trial which includes the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty. He also has a right to a speedy trial.ICJ Kenya strongly and unequivocally condemns all forms of human rights violations and notably gender-based violence.ICK Kenya has long upheld these ideals and will continue to do so in word and deed,” reads a statement from ICJ.

“In connection with the inquiry process, ICJ Kenya Council has instructed Mohochi to immediately proceed on one month’s leave to allow for an expeditious and fair inquiry process. It is empasised that this action is not a disciplinary measure,” reads the statement

“The council of ICJ Kenya wishes to assure its employees,partners,stakeholders and members of the public that it will at all times adhere to constitutional principles of fair administrative action and will remain true to its core values of promoting the rule of law, human rights and democracy,” further reads the statement signed by ICJ chairman Njonjo Mue.

The organization however clarified that the inquiry process is not in any way linked to the criminal trial by police currently ongoing over the same matter.