Elections do not amount to much, Kenyans say in new poll

Most Kenyans are of the view that the upcoming General Election in August will have little or no bearing in their lives, a survey has shown.

The survey conducted by the Jesuit Hakimani Centre shows that 88.3% of Kenyans have nothing major to look forward to in the polls with respondents saying they do not see a connection between elections and issues that drive politics during campaigns.

“No candidate is coming up with solid issues that Kenyans want to be addressed as a majority believe that politicians are dishonest,” Lead Researcher Elias Mokua said during the presentation.

The survey released yesterday was the result of a nationwide research done by the social action institute in 24 counties between November and December 2016 that sampled 1014 respondents, of whom 53% were male and 47% were female.

Most respondents said that the country had no political agenda with only 9.7% of respondents holding the view that election manifestos have meaning.

The results also paint a grim picture of the aftermath of the elections with 71.1% expressing worries that the country could degenerate into chaos similar to that witnessed with the announcement of the 2007 General Elections.

Only 29.9% of respondents think that the elections will be peaceful.

“Experiences in previous elections still hold dear among Kenyans with the upcoming election expected to be the most competitive yet in the country’s history,” Dr Mokua added.

