Don’t endorse any candidate in Luo Nyanza, MP tells Raila Odinga

Alego/Usonga MP George Muluan Omondi has asked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga to stay away from the politics of Luo-Nyanza region to prevent voter apathy in the August polls.

Muluan implored on Odinga not to endorse anyone for any elective seats but allow their constituents top elect leaders of their choice in the upcoming party primaries.

“Let’s allow people to go to the ODM party nominations and democratically elect leaders of their choice to guarantee 100 per cent voter turnout during the 8th elections,” he said.

The lawmaker observed that there was high voter apathy in 2013 General Election, because most potential voters were not happy with the move by ODM party’s National Elections Board to interfere with the party primaries.

Mr Muluan pleaded with the former prime minister to avoid endorsing candidates for various elective posts, reiterating that it is the main cause of voter apathy.

He stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto only managed to trounce Raila Odinga in the 2013 elections due to voter apathy that was witnessed especially in Luo-Nyanza.

To ensure large voter turnout in the August polls, the lawmaker suggested that the ODM conducts free, fair and transparent elections.

Muluan, who was elected on a Wiper Party ticket, also refuted claims that he still belongs to Wiper, stating that he currently belongs to ODM.

