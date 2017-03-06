Don Cheadle accuses Trump of using the N – Word

Although President Trump has been having a busy weekend pointing the finger at Obama for allegedly and illegally wiretapping him, actor Don Cheadle has stepped forward with a number of tweets that could have been useful last year September during the election. In reply to a follower who had probed his hate for the POTUS, Don Cheadle tweeted, “Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a n—er…” Did it for me.”

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger…" Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

When a fan asked for some clarification on the actions he added, “They were in a 4ball together. The Donald thought they were all ‘like minded.’ Mistook their shock for disgust. He went on to clarify, ‘No, no, it’s great!’ and some more stuff before they just teed off in silence.”

