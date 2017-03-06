Business highlights – Government opposes Deputy Minority Leader Midiwo’s move to break up Safaricom

Architects raise concerns over new cheap building materials

The government has approved a plan by a Chinese firm to put up 20,000 civil servants houses using cheaper materials

The Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (BORAQS) has warned that alternative cost-cutting technologies being introduced in the country must meet laid down requirements before being adopted nationally

Kenya has witnessed adoption of new building materials, which are said to significantly cut the cost of setting up residential and commercial structures

BORAQS Chairman, Nathan Kureba said while the new technologies are welcome in the country, practitioners must make sure all processes meet set regulations that promote safety of buildings.

The China-Africa Development Fund (CAD-Fund) venture with local housing firm Suraya Property Group and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in a deal signed in September last year, seeks to benefit police, civil servants, Kenya Defence Forces, parastatal employees and county government workers.

Mr Kureba was speaking during the launch of BORAQS’ five-year strategic plan that seeks to raise the standards in the building industry by coming up with an all-inclusive regulation regime that recognises building technicians from tertiary institutions to graduates from local universities. Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Aidah Munano, who presided over the launch of the strategic plan as well as two manuals for use by architects and quantity surveyors, said the real estate industry would benefit immensely from improved quality of work done.

Dubai-based tech company targets 5% share in Kenya’s mobile phone market

Dubai based Magnus Telecom is targeting a 5% market share in Kenya’s mobile phones business

The company which is rated among the top three in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is seeking to cement its retail business in Kenya through subscriptions

Magnus Telecom will be competing for market share with already established brands including Samsung, Huawei, Techno and Infinix

The mobile device manufacturer is part of Dubai based Telelink Group Limited. The mobile manufacturer which began operations in the country in November 2016 has over 7,000 subscribers 3,000 of whom the firm acquired through online retailers, Jumia and Kilimall.

Magnus Telecoms is yet to partner with operators as the firm is still monitoring its sales in the market. High penetration and growth rate of smart phones in the country has been attributed to strong economic climate and increased internet and mobile connectivity.

The firm has greater presence in Tanzania and Uganda where device sales stand at 100,000 and 25,000 per month respectively.The mobile device manufacturer currently sells an upward of 55 phones daily in its 25 distributor outlets in the country. Smart phone prices range between Ksh4,500 and Ksh19,999.

Government opposes Deputy Minority Leader Midiwo’s move to break up Safaricom

Kenya’s government is opposed to a move by a legislator to amend the law to break up the country’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom

National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader, Jakoyo Midiwo proposed amendments to the country’s communication and banking laws aimed at breaking up the telecommunications firm

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Minister, Joe Mucheru says the move would punish operators for innovations and discourage investments

Midiwo, who accuses Safaricom of offering banking services without the necessary license, aims to force the firm to run M-Pesa as a separate business from the telecoms service. Midiwo’s proposal will be debated and voted on by parliament.

Safaricom, the biggest telecoms firm in Kenya, boasting over 26 million subscribers, is also facing a separate call to be broken up in a leaked draft report on competition in the sector, which was commissioned by the industry watchdog, The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). Smaller operators, including Bharti Airtel and Orange, have long argued that Safaricom enjoys a dominant position because it accounts for 90% of revenues in areas such as voice calls and text messages. Safaricom has rejected accusations of dominance with CEO Bob Collymore arguing on several occasions that monopoly is not a crime.

CA has not commented on the draft report, prepared by consultants Analysys Mason, saying it was reviewing it. Mucheru said it was unfortunate the report was leaked to the media, before it was analysed by the regulator and operators, but assured the final decisions on fair competition would be done after careful analysis of the report.