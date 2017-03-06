Britam dominates AKI 2017 Industry Awards with 10th consecutive overall win

Britam has been the industry’s overall winner ten times in a row

The group has interests across the Eastern and Southern Africa region, with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Mozambique and Malawi and offers a wide range of financial products and services in Insurance, Asset management, Banking and Property

Britam Holdings Limited is the overall winner of the Association of Kenya Insurers AKI Agent of the Year Awards (AAYA).For 10 years in a row, Britam won the Overall Company of the Year Award for having the highest number of qualifiers in the event, which celebrates outstanding performance of insurance sales agents, and companies in the country.

Themed “The future of Insurance beyond 2020” the awards saw Britam bag 160 out of the 279 agents who qualified for the industry awards. Britam had 24 qualifiers out of the Top 50 agents in the Industry. There are 47 Insurance Companies in Kenya.

“This great achievement is the result of the dedication, commitment to excellence and determination by our Financial Advisors and the entire sales management team,” said Mr. Ambrose Dabani, CEO, Britam Life Assurance Company.

Other categories that Britam won during the AAYA awards include Company with most applications award, Life Member Award – Lucy Muchira of NRB 1 Branch, Youngest FA in the Top 50 Award – Mary Marugu of Nyeri branch.

Britam is currently the market leader in life insurance in the country. The latest industry data for the period January to June published in September 2016 by the Insurance Regulatory Authority shows Britam’s market share rose to 22.11 percent in the first half, from 20.34 over the same period last year. Britam also had a gross premium income of Sh7.2 billion against the long-term life insurers’ total Sh32.6 billion.