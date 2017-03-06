BBN update: Kemen disqualified, Uriel Evicted

Uriel’s hope of winning the coveted prize of N25 million and an SUV was finally dashed after securing the least number of votes from her fans in the on-going Big Brother Naija. In the same vein, Kemen, in what can be described as unprecedented was also disqualified from the show, a few hours before the eviction show owing to his breaking one of the house rules.
In yet another twist, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that there won’t be an eviction next Sunday. However, Efe led in the popularity test, followed by TBoss, Marvis, Bassey, Debbie-Rise, Uriel, and Kemen.
READ ALSO: Eviction Fever Sets In for Big Brother Naija Five
While on stage with Ebuka, the now former housemate, Uriel said, “I’m in shock. This is crazy. I thought it was a joke. Can I go back…? ” She also shared her opinion on her personal experience with Biggie during her diary session. She said: “I just thought the diary room is where you go to and just express yourself and be yourself.” When Ebuka threw the question of her escapades with the male housemates, Uriel said Bassey’s indecision didn’t allow her to express her true feelings.
