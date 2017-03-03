WizKid inks deal with international music label

Nigerian sensation WizKid has added another notch to his burgeoning music CV by following in the footsteps of country mates Tiwa Savage and Davido by signing a deal with an international music label. The 26-year old singer/songwriter and occasional rapper closed the deal with RCA, which includes a multi-album worldwide arrangement, at the start of the month. Which comes a few months after his collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake, “One Dance,” ruled the charts. Speaking to Billboard Magazine WizKid emphasised that his artistic integrity would not be compromised due to the deal, “It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others. What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed in to any one genre.”

RCA Records CEO Peter Edge on the other hand expressed enthusiasm over the signing, “We are thrilled to welcome WizKid to the RCA Records family. He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead.”

At least now he won’t have to open a show for Ali Kiba.