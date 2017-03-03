University don tells of how his son was forced to lie on Alliance founders’ graves

More than 10 students are reported to have been beaten up with sticks and electricity cables, slapped and forced to lie on the graves of the school’s founders

Ogutu says his son was forced to lie on the graves by prefects at 4 am, barely 2 months in his high school life

The shocking revelations into bullying at one of Kenya’s oldest learning institutions Alliance High School went deeper after a parent recounted how his son was made to lie on the graves of the school’s founders.

Joseph Ogutu, acting dean of School of Business at Scott University, gave a horryfing account of his Form One son’s harassment at the academic giant barely two months into his high school life.

“When we heard in the news about bullying, I asked him to tell me what happened. And he told me, ‘Dad I was beaten and asked to lie on the graves at 4am’,” he told The Standard.

The don said he prompted his son to account for a torn sweater that was still new in light of revelations of bullying and torture at the Kikuyu-based institution in an audit by the Ministry of Education.

“I am very infuriated. When I came today I wanted to get hold of somebody because that is cultic. If your own child were forced to lie on a grave, what would you do? It is spiritually and emotionally assaulting them,” Ogutu added.